Aided by a big special teams play and a couple of clutch defensive stops in the fourth quarter Friday night, Lake Norman walked out of Greyhound Hollow a winner.

Mozes Morris rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Wildcats prevailed 14-13.

But it was Antonio Griffin that provided the quick momentum-turning play for them.

Statesville (0-2) capitalized on Jastin Gallimore’s interception in the third quarter. It set up Tre Turner’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Davin Clarke, allowing Statesville to seize its first lead of the game, 13-7 with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left in the period.

Griffin broke free along the Lake Norman sideline on the ensuing kickoff, and his 80-yard return took the Wildcats to the Statesville 5. Three plays later, Morris punched the ball in the end zone on a 7-yard jaunt. Michael Buck’s extra-point kick propelled Lake Norman (2-0) back into the lead for good.

“That’s the second week in a row for that spark plug,” Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant said of Griffin, who provided a huge kickoff return to start the second half of the 7-6, Week 1 win over North Mecklenburg. “That was big.”

OUTCOME HANGING IN THE BALANCE

It was a winnable game for both sides in the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds caught a break when Morris lost a fumble. They took over at the Lake Norman 32 with 8:33 left. It was fourth down and inches at the 23 when Turner, typically in the shotgun, lined up under center. The Wildcats stuffed his quarterback sneak and took over on downs.

“Not even half a foot,” Statesville coach Rydell Cowan shrugged. “We still had chances. Lake Norman made a great play.”

The teams traded possessions before the Greyhounds got the ball back one last time at their own 14 with 2:39 remaining. Turner hooked up with Jehahj Sherrill for a 22-yard pass, and then the Wildcats were whistled for pass interference, moving the ball to the Lake Norman 49.

On the next play Turner dropped back to pass and scrambled to his left. There was room to continue running but Turner launched the ball down field. Lake Norman defender Peter Geraffo slipped in coverage but collected himself in time to make the game-sealing interception on an underthrown ball.

“We played really well on defense,” Oliphant said. “They’ve played a lot of plays these first two weeks and given us a chance to win. We’re asking too much from them right now.”

“You’ve got to run there and get out of bounds to stop the clock,” said Cowan, whose kicker had an extra point blocked on the Greyhounds’ go-ahead score in the third quarter.

“We’ve got to fix special teams,” he added. “Two weeks in a row we’ve missed a PAT. We would’ve been tied and thinking OT if we don’t score there.”

OTHER NOTABLES

Morris finished with 76 yards on 12 carries. Fellow running back Trae Sechrest added 73 yards on 18 carries.

Sherrill hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Turner that helped tie the game at 7 early in the second quarter.

Clarke caught two passes totaling 53 yards.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action Sept. 1.

Statesville entertains South Iredell (1-1) for its third of four straight home games to open the season. The Vikings fell 49-3 to Porter Ridge on Friday.

Lake Norman goes back on the road when it travels to Asheville to the face the Cougars (1-1), a 47-7 loser to Providence Day on Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman;7;0;7;0—14

Statesville;0;7;6;0—13

First quarter

LN—Mozes Morris 1 run (Michael Buck kick), 3:49.

Second quarter

S—Jehahj Sherrill 44 pass from Tre Turner (Joshua Ruiz-Chavez kick), 9:26.

Third quarter

S—Davin Clarke 28 pass from Turner (kick blocked), 4:05.

LN—Mozes Morris 7 run (Buck kick), 2:15.