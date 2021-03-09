Lamenting one that got away

The hook was baited, but the line was never cast.

Initially, this was expected to be a celebrative time when the Mooresville area in general and Lake Norman specifically were soaking up the attention. However, that wound up being anything but the case.

An all-too-familiar face proved to be the culprit.

Plans had previously called for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society-sanctioned and supported Bassmaster College Series season opener to take place over the past weekend on Lake Norman.

So much, though, for best-laid plans.

Concerns continuing to be in place caused by the seemingly never-ending presence of COVID-19 and its related issues forced the B.A.S.S. big wheels to make the decision to move the debut a little farther down south. The schedule opener was instead held on neighboring South Carolina’s Lake Harwell.

Consider it a big one that got away.

Even though North Carolina did ease up its restrictions regarding gatherings taking place outdoors prior to the scheduled casting of the college-level competition, organizers simply could not afford to risk a last-minute cancellation. As a result, the plans were revamped to conduct the affair at another venue.