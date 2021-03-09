Lamenting one that got away

The hook was baited, but the line was never cast.
Initially, this was expected to be a celebrative time when the Mooresville area in general and Lake Norman specifically were soaking up the attention. However, that wound up being anything but the case.
An all-too-familiar face proved to be the culprit.
Plans had previously called for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society-sanctioned and supported Bassmaster College Series season opener to take place over the past weekend on Lake Norman.
So much, though, for best-laid plans.
Concerns continuing to be in place caused by the seemingly never-ending presence of COVID-19 and its related issues forced the B.A.S.S. big wheels to make the decision to move the debut a little farther down south. The schedule opener was instead held on neighboring South Carolina’s Lake Harwell.
Consider it a big one that got away.
Even though North Carolina did ease up its restrictions regarding gatherings taking place outdoors prior to the scheduled casting of the college-level competition, organizers simply could not afford to risk a last-minute cancellation. As a result, the plans were revamped to conduct the affair at another venue.
“It is disappointing any time you have to move a tournament,” said College Series Senior Manager Hank Weldon of finalizing the decision, “but it is especially important when college anglers are taking time away from their studies to compete that we respect that time. B.A.S.S. has emphasized over the past year that we will heed each state’s mandates on crowd size and public spaces to ensure both competition and fan activities cane resume safely.”
Area administrators admitted to be disappointed yet understanding of the decision. It is hoped that the schedule change will not have an adverse after-effect on the area’s longstanding relationship as a regular host of B.A.S.S. events.
“While disappointing to move the tournament,’’ said Travis Dancy, director of sales at Visit Lake Norman, “we understand the current climate of the pandemic in the timing of this event. We look forward to welcoming some of the best collegiate anglers in 2022 on Lake Norman and continuing our relationship in hosting B.A.S.S. events.”
That appears to be the case.
Lake Norman remains in line to still serve as the host for the Basspro.com Bassmaster Open that is on track to take place in late September. It will attract some of the premier professional level fishermen in the field.
B.A.S.S. officials also remain in contact with local organizers in keeping in place plans to stage a tournament next year on Lake Norman.
For now, Lake Norman can only think about one that it was unable to catch. More tournaments remain on the schedule and various organizations continue to consider the watering hole a favorite among angling sites. The surrounding area also lost some valuable exposure as a result of being kept from participating.