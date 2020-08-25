Langtree adds another worth watching on Watch list

The future of the boys basketball program at Mooresville’s Langtree Charter Academy may even be in better hands than previously indicated.
That is the case as a second member of the Lions’ incoming freshman class is also included on the recently-revealed Class of 2024 North Carolina High School Basketball Watch spreadsheet.
LCA’s Aeneas Parsley is also on the Watch’s roster list.
Parsley is a 5-foot-9 point guard to become the second player from the same position at Langtree to be so noted. He joins teammate, classmate and fellow backcourt running mate Travelle Bryson as those featured on the list.
Parsley earned his way into the line-up after putting his talents on display during the fall session of the North Carolina Junior Phenom Camp. He averaged just over 21 points per game in helping lead his team to the championship. He also combined his ball handling and passing abilities to merit some additional recognition during the competition.
It will be later than usual when Parsley is able to make his anticipated high school varsity-level debut.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, governing organization of the state’s public schools, earlier announced in its revamped scheduling calendar that basketball – which traditionally tips off in November – will now be pushed back to officially get underway beginning in early December. That date, however, remains in limbo depending on the continued effects of COVID-19 and accompanying safety/health-related protocols and practices.
Parsley stood out during his camp performance. In addition to helping his team capture the title, he displayed an advanced skill set for his age and grade-level group. He showed quickness as well as solid fundamentals with a high on-course IQ, according to game officials. Parsley coupled his scoring ability with complete court vision and passing ability off the dribble.
The ’24 N.C. High School Basketball Watch List was released earlier this month and features players from the public and private school ranks among its participants.
