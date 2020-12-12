Langtree Charter to turn home court pink for inspiration

Can you dig it?

Mooresville-based Langtree Charter Academy’s volleyball team certainly hopes so.

The Lions, opening their first full week of play for the second half of the season’s schedule, will be spicing the effort with the hosting of its annual Dig Pink celebration.

Doing so to also help add to the emotions already in place due to the closing of the season’s home-and-home series with crosstown fellow same-conference rival Pine Lake Prep, Langtree will be turning the atmosphere pink in order to help raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

The program will be held inside the LCA upper school gym off Waterlynn Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Traditionally held during the month of October that is also designed as one for breast cancer awareness, the ceremony was unable to take place at that time due to the fact that this untraditional volleyball season did not even begin for the state’s public school programs until the middle of November.

The new schedule was revamped by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in response to the presence and potential spread of the COVID-19 thread that causes coronavirus. As a result, Langtree’s pink plans were placed on a different date.