Langtree Charter to turn home court pink for inspiration

Can you dig it?
Mooresville-based Langtree Charter Academy’s volleyball team certainly hopes so.
The Lions, opening their first full week of play for the second half of the season’s schedule, will be spicing the effort with the hosting of its annual Dig Pink celebration.
Doing so to also help add to the emotions already in place due to the closing of the season’s home-and-home series with crosstown fellow same-conference rival Pine Lake Prep, Langtree will be turning the atmosphere pink in order to help raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer.
The program will be held inside the LCA upper school gym off Waterlynn Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Traditionally held during the month of October that is also designed as one for breast cancer awareness, the ceremony was unable to take place at that time due to the fact that this untraditional volleyball season did not even begin for the state’s public school programs until the middle of November.
The new schedule was revamped by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in response to the presence and potential spread of the COVID-19 thread that causes coronavirus. As a result, Langtree’s pink plans were placed on a different date.
The host team plans to don primarily pink-colored uniforms used for the special occasion as well. Although the number of attendees will be limited due to a statewide health-related mandate allowing only 25 spectators at an indoor event at any given time, all able to do so are also being asked to wear as much pink-colored clothing as possible during their allotted appearances. Other outlets also remain available for those desiring to aid the cause as well.
Multiple Langtree Charter teams will be competing during the program.
As is always the case, a portion of the gate proceeds as well as funds generated by the sale of concessions and purchase of additional related on-site merchandise will be used to benefit programs concentrating on breast cancer research. Other outlets also remain available for those desiring to aid the cause as well.
Langtree’s varsity-level Lions will be attempting to make amends for an earlier-season loss suffered against then homestanding Pine Lake when the two teams met in the first of the series. Each also are members of the same PAC-7 Conference, so the outcome adds additional importance in the hopes of their continuing attempts to place high enough within the league ranks to merit a possible postseason invite.
Again in accordance with the NCHSAA schedule, state public school volleyball teams are limited to a total of 14 matches during the regular season. As a result, all outings made by both Langtree and Pine Lake this season are in the form of in-conference contests.
The volleyball regular season continues through early January. Postseason play tabled for later that month will then draw the sport’s schedule to a close.
