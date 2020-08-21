Langtree freshman already receiving rave reviews

Well worth watching.
When the already delayed and perhaps still somewhat pending immediate area high school-level basketball season is able to take place, one local product has already earned the recognition of being among the most notable.
Langtree Charter Academy rising freshman Travelle Bryson has made the cut to be included on the recently-released 2024 North Carolina High School Basketball Watch List.
Bryson is a 5-foot-8 point guard by position who was placed on the state’s radar screen following a worthy performance in the North Carolina Junior Phenom Camp showing. There, the guard displayed enough talent to be featured as the only area player to be named to the state’s ’24 Watch List.
It’s still somewhat unsettled as to when he will be able to get the high school level of his career underway.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, governing organization of the state’s public schools, earlier announced in its revamped scheduling calendar that basketball – which traditionally tips off in November – will now be pushed back to officially get underway beginning in early December. That date, however, remains in limbo depending on COVID-19 and accompanying safety/health-related protocols and practices.
Bryson has been noted in particular for his ball handling and shooting ability he put on display during the youth Phenom camp. He was able to more than hold his own, according to scouting reports, despite being matched up against bigger and older players.
Possessing a well-rounded ability in particular in regards to his shooting ability, Bryson is expecting to improve on his distribution efforts from his point guard position in order to upgrade his outlook and noticaebility out on the court.
He is considered a coachable talent also willing to respond to advice and is already being counted on to be a key Langtree program contributor during the course of his first season of competition.
The ’24 N.C. High School Basketball Watch List was released earlier this week and features players from the public and private school ranks among its participants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!