Last chance in place for area-based Cup Series hopefuls

It’s now or never – at least for this season at any rate – for each of the remaining immediate area-based entries seeking to shore up a presence in the premier NASCAR Cup Series championship crowd.
Sunday afternoon’s scheduled running of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway sets the stage for the three local drivers hunting for the final three spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Championship 4 round.
Mooresville-based Team Penske’s Joey Logano is the only driver currently locked into the Championship 4 by virtue of his victory at Kansas Motor Speedway two weeks ago.
The cast consisting of Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski along with the all-Mooresville twosome of Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch are all among the reaming seven seeking to join the final four field for the following weekend’s winner-take-all title race.
Below is a look at the area-based elite eight playoff drivers’ status heading into Martinsville this weekend.
Logano, driver of No. 22 Team Penske Ford, is currently locked into the Championship 4 round thanks to his earlier win at Kansas to open the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff’s Round of 8. Looking to Martinsville, Logano has made 23 starts, putting up five poles, one win – the 2018 Playoff race -- seven top fives and 11 top 10s. He finished fourth at Martinsville earlier this season.
Teammate Keselowski, pilot of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, is clinging to the fourth and final transfer spot into the Championship 4 round by a mere 25 points over the next-nearest entry in the field. Keselowski will start on the pole this weekend at Martinsville, a speedway where track position is key. Keselowski has made 21 series starts at Martinsville collecting two wins (2017 spring, 2019 spring), 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. He finished third in the Martinsville race earlier this season.
Mooresville’s Truex Jr., manning the controls of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, finished second at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday but still finds himself 36 points behind the Championship 4 cutoff. Truex is optimistic about this weekend at Martinsville Speedway though. The New Jersey native has made 29 series starts at the Virginia half-mile winning the last two consecutive races and putting up a total of seven top fives and 13 top 10s.
Mooresville’s Kurt Busch, steering the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, finds himself in the eighth final position in the Round of 8, 81 points behind the Championship 4 cutoff. Busch is in a must-win situation heading into this weekend at Martinsville. Busch has made 40 series starts at Martinsville posting two wins (2006 Playoffs, 2017 Playoffs), three top fives and eight top 10s. He finished ninth in the Martinsville race earlier this season.
For each, challenging for the coveted championship crown is nothing new. Each of the area entries boast of having earned at least one previous Cup Series title over the course of their current careers.
The opportunity to keep alive hopes of adding second such title hinges largely for most of what takes place Sunday.
