Last chance in place for area-based Cup Series hopefuls

Teammate Keselowski, pilot of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, is clinging to the fourth and final transfer spot into the Championship 4 round by a mere 25 points over the next-nearest entry in the field. Keselowski will start on the pole this weekend at Martinsville, a speedway where track position is key. Keselowski has made 21 series starts at Martinsville collecting two wins (2017 spring, 2019 spring), 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. He finished third in the Martinsville race earlier this season.

Mooresville’s Truex Jr., manning the controls of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, finished second at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday but still finds himself 36 points behind the Championship 4 cutoff. Truex is optimistic about this weekend at Martinsville Speedway though. The New Jersey native has made 29 series starts at the Virginia half-mile winning the last two consecutive races and putting up a total of seven top fives and 13 top 10s.

Mooresville’s Kurt Busch, steering the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, finds himself in the eighth final position in the Round of 8, 81 points behind the Championship 4 cutoff. Busch is in a must-win situation heading into this weekend at Martinsville. Busch has made 40 series starts at Martinsville posting two wins (2006 Playoffs, 2017 Playoffs), three top fives and eight top 10s. He finished ninth in the Martinsville race earlier this season.