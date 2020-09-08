Last chance to dance in store for area-based driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s now or never, at least for this season.

Mooresville-based Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland is all-too aware of that fact.

Later this week’s NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series race on track – literally – to take place at the Richmond Raceway accounts for the last chance for Gilliland to solidify his position in the 2020 postseason picture.

Richmond, which was not originally on the NGROTS schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic, is now the regular-season finale. Gilliland sits on the proverbial bubble in 10th place with a 10-point lead over the current 11th-place driver.

Although Gilliland has no prior experience at Richmond, neither do the other two drivers he is competing against for the final two spots up for grabs in the playoffs.

Gilliland was only 5 years old the last time the Truck Series raced at Richmond in 2005, but he has watched a lot of film of recent races and spent time on the Ford Performance simulator to prepare for the 250-lap race.