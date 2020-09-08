Last chance to dance in store for area-based driver

It’s now or never, at least for this season.
Mooresville-based Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland is all-too aware of that fact.
Later this week’s NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series race on track – literally – to take place at the Richmond Raceway accounts for the last chance for Gilliland to solidify his position in the 2020 postseason picture.
Richmond, which was not originally on the NGROTS schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic, is now the regular-season finale. Gilliland sits on the proverbial bubble in 10th place with a 10-point lead over the current 11th-place driver.
Although Gilliland has no prior experience at Richmond, neither do the other two drivers he is competing against for the final two spots up for grabs in the playoffs.
Gilliland was only 5 years old the last time the Truck Series raced at Richmond in 2005, but he has watched a lot of film of recent races and spent time on the Ford Performance simulator to prepare for the 250-lap race.
“Before this year,” said Gilliland, “we'd be nervous about going to a track we've never been to, but really we've gotten used to dealing with stuff we've never done before. The biggest thing is just getting our setup right for Richmond. We're trying to base it off races in the past like we have been all season.
“I think our Ford will be good and hopefully I can get more laps on the Ford simulator to be as prepared as I can,” said Gilliland. “We need to run the best race we can as a team. I think if we do that, we should be able to stay above the cut line and focus on the playoffs."
In 15 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 FRM. He did not make the playoffs last year in his first full season in the NGROTS, so clinching one of the playoff spots would be a first for him and FRM in the Truck Series.
The NGROTS 250 from Richmond Raceway will be run on Thursday and will be broadcast live on FS1. The 250-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 70 and 140.
