Last-lap wonder works well for undersized big-race winner

Small wonder.
In a stunning to the brink of shocking upset at the end of an action-filled, rain-interrupted Daytona 500, Mooresville-based Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell claimed his first career premier NASCAR Cup Series victory after charging into the lead late during a brutal multicar wreck in Turn 3 on the final lap.
“I can’t believe it,” McDowell said. “I’ve got to thank God. So many years of just grinding it out, hoping for an opportunity like this. I’ve got to thank (team owner) Bob Jenkins for giving me this opportunity. I’m so thankful.
“What a great way to get a first victory—in the Daytona 500!”
In fact, the 36-year-old McDowell, who led only the final lap at 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, is the eighth driver to get his first Cup win in the Great American Race. The memorable feat took place in what was his 358th career series start spread out over a 13-year span.
It gets even better for his organization. McDowell’s victory is the third for Front Row Motorsports—all coming in the No. 34 Ford with three different drivers at the wheel.
The outfit is rated as one of the top small-budget organizations in the business and houses two full-time teams at the premier Cup Series level as well as another in the Truck Series.
FRM operates with around 60 employees on a fraction of the budget of larger teams, and with equipment often coming second-hand from other Ford teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing. The team has traditionally struggled on most intermediate tracks.
However since 2011, the team has become noted in particular for its performance at superspeedways and to a lesser extent short tracks, which rely less on aerodynamic performance.
The team has received equipment from Roush Fenway Racing since 2010, and it began a technical alliance with Roush in 2016. The team also began receiving technical support from Ford starting in 2016, after receiving limited data from Ford since 2010.
The surprising victory also automatically assures that Front Row Motorsports will be present in the Cup Series’ championship postseason. Invites are earned to that phase to each winner of a regular-season race.
Only 14 laps into the race used to also officially kickoff the NASCAR campaign, a wreck involving 16 cars changed the outlook of the race. A short time later, weather arrived to also adversely affect the proceedings. A resulting combination lightning and rain delay lasted nearly six hours before racing resumed.
The 500-mile, Great American Race all came down to the last lap. McDowell found himself in position to take the lead following an incident in Turn 3 of the final lap. McDowell took the lead, and it became a drag race to the checkered flag.