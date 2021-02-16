Last-lap wonder works well for undersized big-race winner

FRM operates with around 60 employees on a fraction of the budget of larger teams, and with equipment often coming second-hand from other Ford teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing. The team has traditionally struggled on most intermediate tracks.

However since 2011, the team has become noted in particular for its performance at superspeedways and to a lesser extent short tracks, which rely less on aerodynamic performance.

The team has received equipment from Roush Fenway Racing since 2010, and it began a technical alliance with Roush in 2016. The team also began receiving technical support from Ford starting in 2016, after receiving limited data from Ford since 2010.

The surprising victory also automatically assures that Front Row Motorsports will be present in the Cup Series’ championship postseason. Invites are earned to that phase to each winner of a regular-season race.

Only 14 laps into the race used to also officially kickoff the NASCAR campaign, a wreck involving 16 cars changed the outlook of the race. A short time later, weather arrived to also adversely affect the proceedings. A resulting combination lightning and rain delay lasted nearly six hours before racing resumed.