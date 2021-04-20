Lasting sit-down tribute stands out as memorial landmark

Benchmark made.

Courtesy of family, friends and fellow supporters, a permanent landmark is now in place to memorialize one of Mooresville High School’s student athletes.

The late Gavin Sharpe will be honored forever courtesy of a pair of metal benches now prominently in place on the MHS campus.

The presence was made possible courtesy of several sources. The former Blue Devils player’s family, close friends and caring concerned others from throughout the area have teamed with the MHS Class of 2020 to provide the everlasting tribute.

The two appropriately school-blue colored benches sit side-by-side in a concreted area of the school grounds facing the main entrance directly off South Magnolia Street. A short sidewalk leads directly to the seating area.

A plaque dons the entrance to the memorial site. It reads: “These benches donated in loving memory of Gavin Sharpe ‘Preacher Gav’ #63 by the MHS Class of 2022, students and community. Philippians 2:3.”