Late bloomer merits tee time as U.S. Senior Amateur participant

Better late than never.

Doing so in one of the final opportunities in which to do so, one area-based golfer has managed to book his particular passage into later this month’s prestigious United States Senior Amateur.

Mooresville’s own Mike Arnold wound up sharing individual medalist honors during one of the last scheduled such qualifiers taking place to determine participants in the national marquee affair on tap to tee off later this month.

Arnold carded a score of two-under-par 69 at the Myers Park Country Club course in Charlotte earlier this week to secure his reservation. He matched one other entry in the field to fashion the round’s lowest score. The each earned a share of the top spot and resulting automatic invites to the U.S. Sr. Am by a single solitary stroke.

Arnold, the only Mooresville entry in a field that featured players from as many as eight states and as far away as California, received one of the four qualifying positions up for grabs in the 18-hole and stroke-play event.

Arnold used the collecting of six birdies to offset the making of one triple-bogey and a single bogey to highlight his round.