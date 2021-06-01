LCAMS entry captains court with first-ever perfect season

It took some learning on the fly to help one local tennis entry reach never-before-achieved heights.

The co-ed Langtree Charter Academy Middle School tennis team has completed its first-ever overall undefeated season in program history climaxed with being christened both the PCAC regular-season and postseason conference champions.

In the case of some select members of the team, it also marked the first time they had been associated with competitive tennis at the organized school level.

The inexperience of the roster failed to show.

The Langtree entry posted a perfect record opposite countering circuit competition to complete that segment of the season’s schedule with an unblemished standard. For good measure, the squad then set sail through the various rounds of play conducted in the league’s postseason tournament affair to polish off the feat.

Collectively, the crew constructed the perfect campaign with an 11-0 overall record.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tournament performance was one that helped echo the regulation phase of play.