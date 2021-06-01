LCAMS entry captains court with first-ever perfect season

It took some learning on the fly to help one local tennis entry reach never-before-achieved heights.
The co-ed Langtree Charter Academy Middle School tennis team has completed its first-ever overall undefeated season in program history climaxed with being christened both the PCAC regular-season and postseason conference champions.
In the case of some select members of the team, it also marked the first time they had been associated with competitive tennis at the organized school level.
The inexperience of the roster failed to show.
The Langtree entry posted a perfect record opposite countering circuit competition to complete that segment of the season’s schedule with an unblemished standard. For good measure, the squad then set sail through the various rounds of play conducted in the league’s postseason tournament affair to polish off the feat.
Collectively, the crew constructed the perfect campaign with an 11-0 overall record.
The tournament performance was one that helped echo the regulation phase of play.
Staged at the Lake Norman Tennis Center facility that also served as the Langtree squad’s home stomping ground, the top-seeded entry reached the finals with a triumph over Lincoln Charter to merit a finals berth.
There, the LCAMS juggernaut stayed intact with a 6-3 doubling of St. Mark Charter. It served to cap the proceedings and earn the victors the second of the two available top team honors.
Some select members of the team also mirrored its success.
The twosome of Luci Falls and Anslee Falls each exited the season undefeated in their singles showdowns.
Also, the two doubles teams made up of Luci Fall and Austin Eide, and Anslee Falls and Arya Maramraj also each out-dueled all others pairs in their paths to likewise register unbeaten ledgers.
Additional team members helping raise the program’s bar to one that can never be bettered and only matched included: Kristen Carter, Ethan Rutzinski, Evelyn Caroll, Trace Hartsell and Manny Walden.
The end result awarded Langtree Charter Academy Middle School with its first undefeated spring season tennis team.