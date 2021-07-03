Learning on the go part of early process for revived Moors

Learning curve.
Members of the returning Gresham-Baker Post 66 Senior Division American Legion baseball team are currently in the very early-season phases of just such on-the-field training.
So far, the Moors have found out just how much more they need to know.
Post 66, back on the field for the first time in three years, has yet to cross home plate upon being dealt consecutive on-the-road defeats by shutouts from fellow members of their Southern Division of Area III ranks.
Mooresville christened its short-list season’s schedule – consisting of a total of 10 games and only eight against common circuit counterparts —in the division by dropping a pitching-rich, 2-0 decision to Mocksville-Davie.
The Moors then stretched their string of scoreless showings to two games and 14 innings after being dealt a 9-0 setback to current SD-Area III co-leading Rowan County.
Gresham-Baker remains in search of not only its season’s first run but also its initial win residing at the 1-2 mark overall and the 0-2 level in the pivotal SD-Area III standings. The Moors are assured of owning the respective ledgers upon heading back into action following the passing of the extended July Fourth holiday weekend.
Mocksville-Davie 2, Post 66 Moors 0
Tough-luck losing pitcher Ian Bingham, a Mooresville High School player, went the distance and allowed just the two runs but did not receive enough timely offensive support as the Moors dropped the season-opening division decision by the 2-0 count.
Offensively, the Moors gathered in a team-best pair of base hits from Lake Norman High School player Harris Dowdy, with one of his pokes good for a two-base job. Fellow LNHS player Aaron Herbst also drilled a double and was joined by Gage Ostwalt – from South Iredell – and Bryton Lawson – Lake Norman – with one base knock each.
“We got some hits,” said Vic Garett, first-year Post 66 manager, “but we just couldn’t get them at crucial times. It was a very competitive way for us to start the season. We haven’t had that much preparation time together. We showed some bright spots.”
Rowan County 9, Post 66 Moors 0
Despite loading the bases in the top half of the first inning, the Moors were unable to cash in on their best chance to break their scoring drought. From there, Rowan County – playing for the first time away from its traditional Newman Park facility on the Salisbury-based Catawba College campus while it is undergoing a major renovation project – took charge and handled all the run production in the 9-0 final.
For the Moors, starting pitcher Nick Merriman, a recent graduate of the Mooresville Blue Devils program, was tagged with the loss. Brennan Kelly, from the Cannon School baseball program, also shared some mound duties. Together, they gave up the nine runs on 11 hits.
At the plate, single one-base hits each came courtesy of Merriman, Herbst, Dowdy, Lawson and Matt Sherrill, the latter from the South Iredell baseball program.
“Once again, in my opinion,” said Garrett, “Rowan is one of those teams that just doesn’t beat itself. It makes the plays on defense and puts the ball in play on offense. We still have some improving to do on our part. I told the guys after the game that this season is so short, we have to put some of our mistakes behind us and quickly move on. We’re confident that we can get this boat back on the right track.”
Hindering the team’s play was the missing of as many as four players, several of them projected as potential starters, all participating in the annual North Carolina State Games competition in baseball. They are all expected to return to the dugout for all remaining Moors’ contests.
Upcoming games
Idle throughout the Independence Day holiday break, Post 66 returns to the field and extends its regular season’s longest road trip comprised of three games with the traveling to the Kannapolis High School baseball diamond to take on Concord Post 51 on Tuesday night.
The Moors make the anticipated first of their four home-game appearances against countering SD-Area III counterparts when playing host to Rowan County to complete that home-and-home series set on the Mooresville High School field on Wednesday night. Game times are set for 7 p.m.