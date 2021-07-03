Learning on the go part of early process for revived Moors

At the plate, single one-base hits each came courtesy of Merriman, Herbst, Dowdy, Lawson and Matt Sherrill, the latter from the South Iredell baseball program.

“Once again, in my opinion,” said Garrett, “Rowan is one of those teams that just doesn’t beat itself. It makes the plays on defense and puts the ball in play on offense. We still have some improving to do on our part. I told the guys after the game that this season is so short, we have to put some of our mistakes behind us and quickly move on. We’re confident that we can get this boat back on the right track.”

Hindering the team’s play was the missing of as many as four players, several of them projected as potential starters, all participating in the annual North Carolina State Games competition in baseball. They are all expected to return to the dugout for all remaining Moors’ contests.

Upcoming games

Idle throughout the Independence Day holiday break, Post 66 returns to the field and extends its regular season’s longest road trip comprised of three games with the traveling to the Kannapolis High School baseball diamond to take on Concord Post 51 on Tuesday night.

The Moors make the anticipated first of their four home-game appearances against countering SD-Area III counterparts when playing host to Rowan County to complete that home-and-home series set on the Mooresville High School field on Wednesday night. Game times are set for 7 p.m.