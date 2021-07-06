Legion vs. Travel is bad call

Guess what!? The jersey still fits.
Granted, it’s a little snug in some spots. And it looks a little tattered and torn. Otherwise, it’s still in somewhat playing shape. At least in the way it was used to be wearing when it was being worn more regularly.
Do me a favor: Don’t tell anyone. If memory serves, and it’s another thing that doesn’t work so well these days, it was supposed to be turned back in upon the completion of the eligibility process. For memory sake, it remains in prized possession.
The dingy off-white pinstriped Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion baseball team uniform shirt remains a keepsake item. It always rekindles some of the fondest memories of the sport. These days, though, it’s been thrown through the proverbial wash-cycle ringer. That’s something new. When it was being worn, it hardly ever got tossed in the washing machine.
An ongoing and continuous on-the-diamond baseball conflict continues to rage.
The well-established and nationwide American Legion baseball program, which for the first time in years is once again back in the forefront in the immediate area, is again at odds with a relatively newcomer to the game.
The Travel Team concept is bringing the legion outfit to its knees. The drain on the talent pool is being felt and noticed at both levels.
The travel program is nothing really that new. It is an age-old organization caters to those who have only just begun to competitive throw a baseball all the way – and sometimes even beyond – those who are eligible to extend their playing careers into the collegiate-level ranks. The latter area is the one that is causing the most ripple effect on the American Legion front.
Back in the day, and there is no need to timetable the date, the earning of a coveted roster position on the Mooresville Post 66 entry was considered the pinnacle point of the process. There were actual multiple tryout sessions set to trim the list of contenders due to the ample number of players seeking to secure a preferred team assignment. Once being presented with the official Moors jersey, it meant the process was complete. It took an army to get that jersey out of ownership.
That kind of commitment is no longer present today. The expense involved at the Legion level is miniscule at best when compared to the fees paid to pay-for-play on the travel circuit. The groups remain at a crossroads over many items, the most glaring among them the need for quality players.
Legion puts together an organized outlet consisting of play at the local, area, state, district, regional and for the very fortunate few – national level. The loss of last year’s season at all but the most limited of local areas and failure to conduct the competition at any higher level due to the presence of COVID-19 continues to be felt today.
While the American Legion administrators made the call to cancel the campaign completely, the travel-level teams – placing more emphasis on participation rather than wins and losses — were able to bide their time before being able to return to the field. The feeling at the time by those most closely associated with Legion play was that it would be a difficult job to recruit the players lost to the travel teams back to the AL dugouts. That seems to be the case.
Fewer Legion level teams are now in existence. The program has made concessions to appeal to the players. They have shortened games and many outfits purposely avoid regularly scheduling of weekend games to allow players to possibly play both sides of the field.
Until the Legion vs. Travel associations can come to a gentlemen’s agreement for the sake of both, the constant conflict continues to be a bad call that cannot be overturned by a video replay.