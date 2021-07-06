Legion vs. Travel is bad call

The travel program is nothing really that new. It is an age-old organization caters to those who have only just begun to competitive throw a baseball all the way – and sometimes even beyond – those who are eligible to extend their playing careers into the collegiate-level ranks. The latter area is the one that is causing the most ripple effect on the American Legion front.

Back in the day, and there is no need to timetable the date, the earning of a coveted roster position on the Mooresville Post 66 entry was considered the pinnacle point of the process. There were actual multiple tryout sessions set to trim the list of contenders due to the ample number of players seeking to secure a preferred team assignment. Once being presented with the official Moors jersey, it meant the process was complete. It took an army to get that jersey out of ownership.

That kind of commitment is no longer present today. The expense involved at the Legion level is miniscule at best when compared to the fees paid to pay-for-play on the travel circuit. The groups remain at a crossroads over many items, the most glaring among them the need for quality players.