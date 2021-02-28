Lesson learned allows Blue Devils to secure soccer split

Lesson learned.

Mooresville High School’s boys soccer team put what it experienced to good use when salvaging a split of decisions opposite as many different I-Meck Conference foes.

Engaging in bouts each taking place at home and over the course of a mere three-night span, the Blue Devils bounced back from being dealt a 2-0 defeat to current outright circuit frontrunner Hough High by being just as equally dominating during a 2-0 downing of Julius Chambers.

With the outcomes, the Devils venture back into action for the upcoming week as early as possible owning a 2-7 overall slate that comes complete with a now all-square 2-2 ledger to show for all conference clout-carrying contests.

Kicking off the spree at home against Hough’s Huskies, the Blue Devils allowed single strikes to take place over the course of each of the two halves while coming up empty in regards to managing any retaliating markers on their own account. It accounted for the sixth time so far this season that the Devils were unable to tally a goal during a match.