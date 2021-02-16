 Skip to main content
Lid lifted, Blue Devils secure season’s first favorable verdict
Lid lifted, Blue Devils secure season's first favorable verdict

Finally!

Mooresville High School’s boys basketball team ended its season-long search for it first win with a convincing, 65-34 besting of non-conference Charlotte Garinger.

Hoping to find the timing fitting as well, the Blue Devils banked the welcome win to move to the 1-7 level upon entering the return to exclusive crucial conference clout-carrying contests.

The Devils, squaring off against a second straight set of Wildcats on the heels of earlier in the week’s meeting with those representing cross-town rival Lake Norman, prevented the ones from Garinger from gathering their first win by easily earning the right to carve a first favorable notch in their own win column.

The match-up between the two non-league opponents came to help each entry fill a void in their season schedules marred by the issues related to COVID-19.

Mooresville charged out in front early and owned a double-digit lead by the arrival of the halftime break alone. The Blue Devils failed to let up their guard over the second half to snap the season’s losing skid that had covered all previous games played.

No additional individual information was available.

Mooresville heads back into action looking now to bring another winless streak to an end when concentrating entirely on I-Meck Conference competition.

The Blue Devils follow up a late Tuesday visit from Hopewell by traveling to take on West Charlotte on Thursday before continuing to attempt to make up for games previously delayed by the coronavirus by hosting Mallard Creek on Friday night.

