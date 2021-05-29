Limiting numbers preps Wildcats wrestlers for pivotal push

It’s downright difficult to disagree with numbers like this.

Lake Norman’s wrestling team twice limited opponents to the same number of fewer points when surfacing to as the overall winner of a tri-team affair.

The Wildcats snagged a 54-24 triumph over North Gaston that was coupled with similar-looking, 52-24 decision over Cuthbertson that allowed them to continue to prepare for the most meaningful portion of the season’s schedule.

With almost nothing remaining on the slate but pivotal I-Meck Conference matches that will also be used to determine both team and individual postseason status, Lake Norman emerged from the affair in impressive fashion.

Many of the same faces wrestling in many of the same weight class places helped carry the Wildcats to the wins. In the two bouts combined, Lake Norman entries earned at least one win in all but two of the total of 13 weight class divisions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the win over North Gaston, favorable outcomes rendered by pinfalls worth the maximum amount of six team points apiece were collected by Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Brody Neal at 132 pounds, Eli Murray at 145 pounds, Carson Floyd at 195 pounds, Sakarri Morrison at 220 pounds and Alex Baker at 285 pounds.