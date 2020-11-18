 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LNHS athletes confirm collegiate commitments
View Comments
top story

LNHS athletes confirm collegiate commitments

{{featured_button_text}}
lake norman.jpg

There was no silencing of the pens for the Lake Norman High School athletic program.

Although restrictions related to the presence of COVID-19 prevented the traditional conducting of a session open to the public to mark the occasion, another collection of student-athletes representing the Wildcats across the board have signed National Letters of Intent to confirm their commitments to collegiate programs.

The athletes listed in alphabetical order, their specialty sport and preferred collegiate destination are as follows:

Aaron Herbst, baseball, St. Bonaventure.

Matthew Burt, baseball, Methodist University.

Conner Cherry, men’s soccer, Virginia Military Institute.

Hailey Gilreath, volleyball, Lees-McRea College.

Alexis Hardison, volleyball, Appalachian St. University.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aidan Corrigan, men’s lacrosse, Lander University.

Luke Crone, men’s lacrosse, Aurora University.

Brian Garcia, men’s lacrosse, Catawba College.

Andrew Marks, men’s lacrosse, UMass Lowell.

Tyler Palehonki, men’s lacrosse, Virginia Military Institute.

Tyler Nichols, men’s lacrosse, Catawba College.

Kylie Harris, women’s lacrosse, University of Akron.

Samantha Gilligan, women’s lacrosse, Lynchburg College.

The announcement of the 13 athletes of various sports programs making their selections official was received from LNHS Athletic Director Jay Keener.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics