LNHS athletes confirm collegiate commitments

There was no silencing of the pens for the Lake Norman High School athletic program.
Although restrictions related to the presence of COVID-19 prevented the traditional conducting of a session open to the public to mark the occasion, another collection of student-athletes representing the Wildcats across the board have signed National Letters of Intent to confirm their commitments to collegiate programs.
The athletes listed in alphabetical order, their specialty sport and preferred collegiate destination are as follows:
Aaron Herbst, baseball, St. Bonaventure.
Matthew Burt, baseball, Methodist University.
Conner Cherry, men’s soccer, Virginia Military Institute.
Hailey Gilreath, volleyball, Lees-McRea College.
Alexis Hardison, volleyball, Appalachian St. University.
Aidan Corrigan, men’s lacrosse, Lander University.
Luke Crone, men’s lacrosse, Aurora University.
Brian Garcia, men’s lacrosse, Catawba College.
Andrew Marks, men’s lacrosse, UMass Lowell.
Tyler Palehonki, men’s lacrosse, Virginia Military Institute.
Tyler Nichols, men’s lacrosse, Catawba College.
Kylie Harris, women’s lacrosse, University of Akron.
Samantha Gilligan, women’s lacrosse, Lynchburg College.
The announcement of the 13 athletes of various sports programs making their selections official was received from LNHS Athletic Director Jay Keener.
