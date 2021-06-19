LNHS champions class of regional wrestling weight class champs

Champ city.

Lake Norman High School housed more than most and as many as any other in the area of weight class champions following the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Region Wrestling Championship meet.

The Wildcats, the third-place team finisher during the course of regular-season competition in their I-Meck Conference, advanced a total of six entries as far as the finals and exited with a trio of gold medalists. That allowed them to also share top team honors for the highest number of those emerging with title belts in tow.

Format for conducting the regional followed a drastically different path than in the past. There was no consolation bracket action held as organizers continued to stage the event due to COVID-19.

This time around during a first-time-ever spring season of state high school wrestling, those entries earning wins in each of their first two matches under the single-elimination process were assured of making it as far as the semifinals that also secured a state finals berth. The two semifinals winners then met for the weight class’ top two positions, while those losers squared off to determine the final four finishers.

Each of the top four entries in each weight class secured state finals invites.