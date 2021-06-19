LNHS champions class of regional wrestling weight class champs

Champ city.
Lake Norman High School housed more than most and as many as any other in the area of weight class champions following the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Region Wrestling Championship meet.
The Wildcats, the third-place team finisher during the course of regular-season competition in their I-Meck Conference, advanced a total of six entries as far as the finals and exited with a trio of gold medalists. That allowed them to also share top team honors for the highest number of those emerging with title belts in tow.
Format for conducting the regional followed a drastically different path than in the past. There was no consolation bracket action held as organizers continued to stage the event due to COVID-19.
This time around during a first-time-ever spring season of state high school wrestling, those entries earning wins in each of their first two matches under the single-elimination process were assured of making it as far as the semifinals that also secured a state finals berth. The two semifinals winners then met for the weight class’ top two positions, while those losers squared off to determine the final four finishers.
Each of the top four entries in each weight class secured state finals invites.
Lake Norman was among the two best at seeing to it that it landed the most banking title belts to merit the wearing of top-seeded regional status into later this month’s state finals.
The Wildcats threesome made up of Eli Murray, Carson Floyd and Sakarri Morrison all emerged as winners in all four of their regional appearances to claim weight class gold.
Murray manned the field’s 145-pound class ranks.
Floyd floored the event’s 195-pound class division.
Morrison motored past all challengers in the 220-pound weight class.
Murray followed up a first-round bye with a second-round pinfall before also parlaying a pin in the semifinals into netting a finals berth. He then scored a win by decision to prevail.
Floyd was also the recipient of a first-round bye and notched a win by pin to reach the semis. Following a decision in that round, Floyd capped his effort with a pin.
Morrison likewise received an opening-round bye and logged in with a second-round pin. After a decision advanced him into the finals, he claimed a win by major decision to complete his title trek.
Three more Wildcats came as close to collecting crowns as possible without doing so.
The trio of Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Patrick Iacoves at 120 pounds and Hayden Fann at 152 all captured three straight wins to reach their finals before settling with official runner-up status. Each will take regional No. 2 seeds into the state finals.
Lake Norman’s Brody Neal secured two straight wins to also guarantee a finals bid before officially piping in with a third-place finish in the 126-pound weight class.
As a team, Lake Norman fashioned a final third-place finish in the regional with a total of 159 points. Each entry earned points for their team with a win in any round of competition.
All of the Wildcats’ state qualifiers will move on into the NCHSAA 4A wrestling finals slated to be held on the Glenn High School campus in Kernersville on Saturday that will also serve to draw the rare spring season’s schedule to a close.
Expectations are that the state’s wrestling schedule will return to its traditional winter segment of the calendar year beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year.