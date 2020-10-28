LNHS grad assured position behind team’s steering wheel

Staying power is a plus in the often fast-changing world of professional racing.
One current area-based driver is assured of maintaining his presence with his present organization for at least one more season.
Tyler Ankrum, a member of the Lake Norman High School Class of 2019, has been informed that he will be back behind the controls of his current GMS Racing multi-entry outfit competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series for the upcoming campaign.
Ankrum, currently among the drivers in contention for this season’s national series championship crown, has been re-signed to duty for the team on the heels of a successful first full-time campaign with the organization.
"I’m thankful for another full-time year in the trucks with GMS next season," said Ankrum, the 2019 Gander Trucks Sunoco Rookie of the Year. "This has been a learning year for our team, but I know we’ve got what it takes to go out and compete for wins. This is my first full-time season in trucks and to have the security and support to be back for another year is awesome. We still have a lot to prove and we’re in the perfect spot to do that for the rest of the season and next year as well."
Ankrum, who actually received his high school diploma from afar when attending a race on the same weekend as the milestone-making ceremony held in June of ’19, has logged in with three finishes among the top five and registered 10 showings among the top 10 during the course of the current season that is nearing the stretch-run segment of the postseason.
In first race since agreeing to the extension, Ankrum posted a 16th-place finish in the running of the SpeedyCash.com 400 held at the Texas Motor Speedway.
The series will complete the semifinals phase of the playoffs with Friday night’s conducting of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 set for Martinsville Speedway.
