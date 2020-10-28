LNHS grad assured position behind team’s steering wheel

Staying power is a plus in the often fast-changing world of professional racing.

One current area-based driver is assured of maintaining his presence with his present organization for at least one more season.

Tyler Ankrum, a member of the Lake Norman High School Class of 2019, has been informed that he will be back behind the controls of his current GMS Racing multi-entry outfit competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series for the upcoming campaign.

Ankrum, currently among the drivers in contention for this season’s national series championship crown, has been re-signed to duty for the team on the heels of a successful first full-time campaign with the organization.

"I’m thankful for another full-time year in the trucks with GMS next season," said Ankrum, the 2019 Gander Trucks Sunoco Rookie of the Year. "This has been a learning year for our team, but I know we’ve got what it takes to go out and compete for wins. This is my first full-time season in trucks and to have the security and support to be back for another year is awesome. We still have a lot to prove and we’re in the perfect spot to do that for the rest of the season and next year as well."