LNHS long distance runner reaches state record-setting speed

“We had good conditions for racing,’’ said Huecker, of the field’s impressive times that was highlighted by her new record-setting performance. “Everyone’s trying to put on the best show. The state meet is the bigger opportunity we have.”

Huecker entered the finale as one of the sets of feet to beat. She supported that status by also placing first in the earlier NCHSAA 4A class Midwest Regional event to be considered a prime contender in the event.

She was able to back that billing to the very end.

“With 200 meters to go,’’ said Huecker, who retains one more year of eligibility, “I try to be in front by then. When I saw I was in the lead, I would finish first. Right when the gun shoots off, you can tell how your legs are feeling. My legs felt fresh. I knew I would have a good day.”

As it turned out, it was the best so far fashioned by any other runner in the 1,600-meter event.

She was able to be joined among the field’s fastest five by fellow program athlete Madeline Stolberg, who logged in with a fifth-place finish in the event. Combined, the two accounted for the most points tallied by Lake Norman’s girls team during the state championship meet.