LNHS long distance runner reaches state record-setting speed

Lost in the shuffle.
A local entry’s most recent accomplishments merit statewide attention in a high school championship competition seemed to take place under the radar screen.
Lake Norman High School athlete Maddie Huecker, now a rising senior, more than made up for lost time when setting a new statewide program standard fashioned in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.
Huecker, a multi-sport participant was forced to miss several vital stages of the previous cross country campaign due to an injury. She broke a near 10-year-long standard with first-place and a gold-medal winning placement in the 1,600-meter long distance run in the NCHSAA spring season outdoor track and field finale.
Huecker crossed the finish line in the affair held on the campus of Greensboro’s N.C. A&T University campus in a completion time of 4:51.54 that served to better the previous barrier which was set in 2012.
In the process, the Wildcats runner become the only area entry competing in the largest-class affair to bring back a state meet first-place blue ribbon.
She had her work cut out to make it happen. As it turned out, the runner clocking in with a second-place finish also did so to beat the previous record time as well.
“We had good conditions for racing,’’ said Huecker, of the field’s impressive times that was highlighted by her new record-setting performance. “Everyone’s trying to put on the best show. The state meet is the bigger opportunity we have.”
Huecker entered the finale as one of the sets of feet to beat. She supported that status by also placing first in the earlier NCHSAA 4A class Midwest Regional event to be considered a prime contender in the event.
She was able to back that billing to the very end.
“With 200 meters to go,’’ said Huecker, who retains one more year of eligibility, “I try to be in front by then. When I saw I was in the lead, I would finish first. Right when the gun shoots off, you can tell how your legs are feeling. My legs felt fresh. I knew I would have a good day.”
As it turned out, it was the best so far fashioned by any other runner in the 1,600-meter event.
She was able to be joined among the field’s fastest five by fellow program athlete Madeline Stolberg, who logged in with a fifth-place finish in the event. Combined, the two accounted for the most points tallied by Lake Norman’s girls team during the state championship meet.