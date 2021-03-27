 Skip to main content
LNHS, MHS golfers remain on course on I-Meck fairway
LNHS, MHS golfers remain on course on I-Meck fairway

golf generic
Metro Creative

The numbers changed but the leaderboard stayed the same.

Boys golfers from Lake Norman and first-and-only-time-host Mooresville posted lower scores but each remained in place in the updated overall I-Meck Conference stroke standings.

The Lake Norman Wildcats racked up another second-place finish while Mooresville’s Blue Devils again logged in third among the four teams forming the fairway field for the nine-hole affair held on the Mooresville Golf Club course.

Hough High again led the charge with its 161-stroke total. Lake Norman clocked in second with 172 strokes, followed by Mooresville’s 183 and North Mecklenburg’s 192.

For the runner-up Wildcats, they calculated the scores of 39 from team medalist Brian Masucci – placing him a mere putt behind the round’s overall lowest individual score —along with the 43 turned in by Sean Swavely, the 44 belonging to Isaiah Mason and the 46 carded by Tyler Bland to reach its total.

As is the case with all boys golf matches, teams tally together their four lowest scores to fashion a stroke count.

For Mooresville, it used the 43 registered by Kris Smith to accompany the matching 45’s played by to both Jaxon Cabe and Conner Tinucci as well as the 50 crafted by Patrick Smith to reach a stroke total.

I-Meck boys teams return to the course when convening on host Lake Norman’s Trump National Golf Course on Monday.

