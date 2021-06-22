LNHS piles up performances worthy of reaching state finals

Pile in.
Some select members of both the girls and boys rosters from Lake Norman each made room for them to take the trip to the final phase of this strange spring season’s track and field schedule.
Representatives of both dens of Wildcats fashioned had solid enough showings on both an individual and team-related basis to merit invites to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.
Convening on the Charlotte Olympic High School campus for the NCHSAA 4A West Region Track and Field Championships, representatives of LNHS fashioned performances in an array of events – those taking place both out in the field and on the track – worthy of earning extension in later this week’s NCHSAA 4A class finals.
From the regional, which attracted entries from nearly 20 surrounding programs, each entry logging in with showings among the top four positions were rewarded accordingly with coveted state finals invites.
For Lake Norman, it was able to house performances ranging from the best to those just making the cut.
As a result, it enables the Wildcats to extend their program’s existence deeper than ever before – and more than likely as far as ever again – into the calendar year for participation in the sport of track and field.
The start of this season was delayed from its traditional time frame on the part of the NCHSAA due COVID-19. As a result, the this month’s state finals accounts for as late into the calendar year as ever before. It’s also more than likely that the time frame will be the first and last to take place as well.
For Lake Norman, it is able to salvage the situation among both its girls and boys participants.
The Wildcats claimed one overall individual gold medal and surrounded that singled-out accomplishment with additional complementary efforts all allowing the program to be well represented during the course of later this week’s state finals.
First place finisher
None better. Lake Norman distance runner Maddie Huecker made sure of that. Huecker fashioned a winning time of 4:49.25 to cross the finish line first in the girls’ 1,600-meter run that provided the Wildcats’ program with their only overall gold medal placement. As a result, Huecker also helps headline the cast comprised of girls and boys team members earning the right to reach the state finals.
Remaining qualifiers
Across the board, LNHS entries filled their bag with efforts also worthy of securing state finals berths.
Among girls participants: Madeline Stolberg chimed in with a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter run as well as a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run; Amari Johnson piped in with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles; and Jordan Scarrow collected a fourth-place finish in the pole vault event.
Among Lake Norman’s individual boys entries: Miller Brannen finished as the runner-up in the 800-meter run; Gavin Sweezy ran second fastest in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs; Griffin Horner clocked in third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs; and Drew Evans was second-best in the pole vault.
In team-related affairs, the four-runner roster consisting of Horner, Sweeney, Brannen and Jaiden McClure conjured up a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay race to also sew up a state finals invite.
Upcoming meet
Lake Norman qualifiers will now compete in the NCHSAA 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet slated to be held Friday at Truist Stadium facility on the N.C. A&T University campus in Greensboro.
From the state title meet, special recognition will be bestowed upon each first-place and second-place finisher in each event. Participation in the finals will also serve to bring the most extended high school spring season track and field schedule to a close.
Current expectations anticipate that the outdoor prep-level track and field campaign will return to its more traditional time of the calendar year during the course of the 2021-22 school sports year.