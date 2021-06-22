LNHS piles up performances worthy of reaching state finals

The start of this season was delayed from its traditional time frame on the part of the NCHSAA due COVID-19. As a result, the this month’s state finals accounts for as late into the calendar year as ever before. It’s also more than likely that the time frame will be the first and last to take place as well.

For Lake Norman, it is able to salvage the situation among both its girls and boys participants.

The Wildcats claimed one overall individual gold medal and surrounded that singled-out accomplishment with additional complementary efforts all allowing the program to be well represented during the course of later this week’s state finals.

First place finisher

None better. Lake Norman distance runner Maddie Huecker made sure of that. Huecker fashioned a winning time of 4:49.25 to cross the finish line first in the girls’ 1,600-meter run that provided the Wildcats’ program with their only overall gold medal placement. As a result, Huecker also helps headline the cast comprised of girls and boys team members earning the right to reach the state finals.

Remaining qualifiers

Across the board, LNHS entries filled their bag with efforts also worthy of securing state finals berths.