LNHS sweeps MHS in season series debut

Two volleyball teams traveling in different directions remained headed in their social-distancing separate ways following their final appearances of the extended Thanksgiving holiday break.
Lake Norman’s volleyball crew never trailed, constructed double-digit advantages to the end of each set and swept its way to a one-sided decision over arch-rival and fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville to keep each other’s seasonal status the same.
With the win unfolding inside the recently-refurbished MHS gym taking shape in game-by-game scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8 under the process’ standard best-of-five format, the Wildcats stayed unbeaten for the season overall and, as a result, assumed outright ownership of first-place in the I-Meck ranks that is guaranteed to remain in place venturing into the month of December.
Prevailing with ease in the first of the two scheduled home-and-home season series showdowns with Mooresville, Lake Norman parlayed the performance to the unblemished 4-0 mark giving it plenty of reasons to enhance its festive holiday mood.
“Our team is rocking right now,’’ said first-year Wildcats head coach Cheznee Daily. “It’s truly a blessing to be able to play and compete during this crazy time. We have not dropped a single set, sweeping every team we have played. It’s truly been a team effort so far.”
It also accounted for a homecoming, of sort, on the part of the team’s rookie season mentor. During her own high school playing career, she began as a member of the Lake Norman program before closing out her prep-playing days at Mooresville.
The coaching stop at Lake Norman is also her second to take place in the area as well. Prior to climbing on board to oversee the Wildcats ship, Daily served as the head coach at Langtree Charter Academy during its program’s first few years of existence.
With the loss, Mooresville stayed in search of its season’s first win both overall and against league members. The Blue Devils dipped to the 0-3 mark as they welcomed the weeklong break from the court for an entirely different reason.
For the winners, they wound up being paced at the net primarily on the play courtesy of the eight kills worth a team point apiece and three blocks preventing the home team from doing the same collected by right side power hitter Courtney Storm. Also for the Wildcats, first-year team member defensive specialist Ava Burkett fashioned the equivalent of a perfect defensive game by racking up 12 digs each winding up at a desired target.
On Mooresville’s part, the bulk of its attack was generated about the play of matching bookend fellow senior-class outside hitters and team co-captains Charly Meade and fellow net post-player Kenzie Marshall. Combined, the pair collaborated to top the team’s charts in both net kills and blocks in the match.
Required protocols in place surrounding conditions caused by COVID-19 served to make the meeting unlike any other in recent memory between the two longtime familiar foes.
All participants, including players as well as coaching staff members and officials, joined on-site contest administrators and the limited number of only 25 spectators allowed in attendance at any given time to don full facial coverings.
As far as play on the court was concerned, the common practice among the teams to switch sides of the court following each game played was also eliminated. As a result, parties associated remained planted on their bench areas throughout. Also as part of continued procedures, game balls being put into use were completely sanitized with regularity throughout the course of competition.
Both teams entered the affair after also being involved in regularly-scheduled league play the previous night as well in order to keep their I-Meck schedules on up to date.
Lake Norman, making its home court debut, downed pre-season league favorite Hough High in the bare minimum number of games courtesy of by-game scores of 25-19, 26-24, and 25-21 to take over top league honors following the bout between teams that at the time shared the I-Meck lead.
For the winners, Storm and outside hitter Hailey Gilreath each accounted for 10 net kills worth a team point apiece. Middle hitter Madison Sawyer racked up four solo blocks and assisted on five more, while middle hitter Hannah Masucci also clocked in with four solo blocks and a handful of assists as well.
“Beating a Hough team ranked above us,’’ said Daily, “was in itself so rewarding.”
No additional team and/or individual results were made available from Mooresville for its match against Vance High.
More remains in store for both teams as well.
Following the by-design break in the season’s schedule in observance of Thanksgiving, each of the teams resumes the regulation phase of play this week.
League-leading Lake Norman follows up the making of what will be its second appearance of the season so far at home opposite Vance High on Tuesday evening by traveling to take on Hopewell High on Thursday.
As for Mooresville, it backs up a road trip to Hopewell on Tuesday by returning home to close out the week against West Charlotte on Thursday.
The second of the two on-tap meetings between Lake Norman and Mooresville is slated to be held on Dec. 21 on the former’s home gym floor.
