LNHS sweeps MHS in season series debut

It also accounted for a homecoming, of sort, on the part of the team’s rookie season mentor. During her own high school playing career, she began as a member of the Lake Norman program before closing out her prep-playing days at Mooresville.

The coaching stop at Lake Norman is also her second to take place in the area as well. Prior to climbing on board to oversee the Wildcats ship, Daily served as the head coach at Langtree Charter Academy during its program’s first few years of existence.

With the loss, Mooresville stayed in search of its season’s first win both overall and against league members. The Blue Devils dipped to the 0-3 mark as they welcomed the weeklong break from the court for an entirely different reason.

For the winners, they wound up being paced at the net primarily on the play courtesy of the eight kills worth a team point apiece and three blocks preventing the home team from doing the same collected by right side power hitter Courtney Storm. Also for the Wildcats, first-year team member defensive specialist Ava Burkett fashioned the equivalent of a perfect defensive game by racking up 12 digs each winding up at a desired target.