Local drag racing legend celebrating 50th anniversary

The golden touch.

One transplanted Mooresville resident has transformed his knowledgeable talent – groomed on site as well as off – into earning the right to merit just such designated distinction.

Pat Musi, local Mooresville business owner and drag racing legend, is celebrating his contribution’s golden 50th anniversary this year.

Musi Racing Engines actually originally started in Cartaret, New Jersey, with the aspect of providing fast and quality horsepower to meet the customers needs. The business, originally titled Pat’s Speed Shop, grew in a rush as he earned the trophies along the way to prove it.

The establishment has always promoted itself as always being there for the customer, providing quality parts and services on hand. Since then, Musi has become one of the most nationally recognizable engine builders in the last half century.

A couple of years ago, the business was relocated to Mooresville to meet the needs of the thriving and ever-growing motorsports community.

The move has proved to pay off.