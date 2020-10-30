Local drag racing legend celebrating 50th anniversary

The golden touch.
One transplanted Mooresville resident has transformed his knowledgeable talent – groomed on site as well as off – into earning the right to merit just such designated distinction.
Pat Musi, local Mooresville business owner and drag racing legend, is celebrating his contribution’s golden 50th anniversary this year.
Musi Racing Engines actually originally started in Cartaret, New Jersey, with the aspect of providing fast and quality horsepower to meet the customers needs. The business, originally titled Pat’s Speed Shop, grew in a rush as he earned the trophies along the way to prove it.
The establishment has always promoted itself as always being there for the customer, providing quality parts and services on hand. Since then, Musi has become one of the most nationally recognizable engine builders in the last half century.
A couple of years ago, the business was relocated to Mooresville to meet the needs of the thriving and ever-growing motorsports community.
The move has proved to pay off.
Musi has become the go-to name in engine applications. The talented team of craftsmen provide services for all types of racers. Most notable motor sizes include 959, 903, 632, 565, and the astonishing 555. Between them, the fine-tuned engines have won at National Hot Rod Association, Professional Drag Racing Association, and local levels.
Musi brings an unlimited base of knowledge as an accomplished individual within the industry. He was an eight-time pro street champion and a NHRA winner at Norwalk back in 2010.
The accomplished engine builder built his expertise from thriving in each level of competition in the racing community. He has won at Pro Stock, Pro Modified and Pro Street levels.
These days, he has even added incentive to continue his under-the-hood success. Currently, he crew chiefs his daughter as she competes professionally in the PDRA and Street Outlaw series. He is also a somewhat regular visitor to the Mooresville Drag Strip, where several of his engines are also used by many of the competitors.
Musi Racing Engines has built its foundation on the success of its winning tradition and get-it-done attitude. With 50 years of experience in the books, the business continues to speed forward toward the future as well.
