Local entry the leader among All-I-Meck basketball honorees

Nobody did it better.
No other program on the girls end of the court wound up housing as many total players combined earning the right to be singled out for special selection in the sport of basketball in the I-Meck Conference as did Lake Norman.
Based on the release earlier this week, it also coinciding with the official conclusion of the sports schedule on a statewide basis, the All-I-Meck Conference roster features a grand total of four representatives from the Wildcats’ camp that serves to top all other of the seven remaining entries.
Lake Norman, which fashioned an official runner-up finish during the course of regular-season play that found its only defeat – by a mere two point margin – coming at the hands of circuit foe Vance High unit that not only captured the conference’s title outright but also surfaced over the past weekend as a now two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class champion, placed a league co-best three players on the all-league squad and broke that tie with the accounting of the one also to merit one of the premier individual-based honors.
For the Wildcats, they are represented on the All-I-Meck players’ line-up card by the threesome comprised of teammates Madison Saunders, Aly Wadkovsky and Kirsten Lewis-Williams, all three of them also eligible for at least one more season apiece of high school play.
Also hailing from Lake Norman, the team’s head coach Mackenzie Graham was named on a collective vote cast by her peers as this past season’s I-Meck Conference Coach of the Year. Collectively, the four so called to secure such postseason praise provide the Wildcats with as many players and more than any other combined honorees than that any of the remaining I-Meck members.
The duo of Saunders, a guard, and Wadkovsky, primarily a post presence, are each members of the team’s junior class. As for Lewis-Williams, the sophomore specializes in perimeter-based play.
Supporting her selection among the circuit’s coaches, Graham steered Lake Norman to a once-beaten standard during the course of the regular season to account for the second-place finish and buoyed her resume by taking the team as far as the second round of play in this year’s limited-field NCHSAA 4A class postseason.
Mooresville High School wound up being represented once on the girls All-I-Meck team. The Blue Devils’ junior guard Grizelda Callejas received the lone nod among the players.
On the boys side of the court, one member apiece from the Lake Norman and Mooresville teams was among the players singled out for All-I-Meck selection.
For the Wildcats, senior post presence Seth Aeschliman received the distinction.
For the Blue Devils, junior guard K.C. Shaw received the team’s single selection.
The all-league nods came in what was each’s final full campaign of competition in the competitive circuit. Beginning with the 2021-22 prep basketball season, both the Wildcats and Blue Devils will be competing in a near completely different and still-to-be named conference.