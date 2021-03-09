Local entry the leader among All-I-Meck basketball honorees

Nobody did it better.

No other program on the girls end of the court wound up housing as many total players combined earning the right to be singled out for special selection in the sport of basketball in the I-Meck Conference as did Lake Norman.

Based on the release earlier this week, it also coinciding with the official conclusion of the sports schedule on a statewide basis, the All-I-Meck Conference roster features a grand total of four representatives from the Wildcats’ camp that serves to top all other of the seven remaining entries.

Lake Norman, which fashioned an official runner-up finish during the course of regular-season play that found its only defeat – by a mere two point margin – coming at the hands of circuit foe Vance High unit that not only captured the conference’s title outright but also surfaced over the past weekend as a now two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class champion, placed a league co-best three players on the all-league squad and broke that tie with the accounting of the one also to merit one of the premier individual-based honors.