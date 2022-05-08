2 from Iredell picked for All-Star basketball games

The N.C. Coaches Association has announced rosters for the 2022 East-West All-Star Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games, and they include two players from Iredell County.

Mooresville’s K.C. Shaw and Lake Norman’s Aly Wadkovsky were selected to compete on the 10-member men’s and women’s basketball squads, respectively.

The East-West games annually pit the top seniors from each side of the state against each other.

Shaw, a 6-foot-4 guard, was named the R&L county player of the year. He averaged 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on his way to being named the Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

“K.C. is probably one of the most gifted scorers in the state,” Mooresville coach Armard Moore said of his 62-percent shooter from the field.

Led by Shaw, the Blue Devils finished second in the conference, posted a 21-4 record and reached the second round of the 4A state playoffs before losing by 10 points to undefeated state champion Weddington.

Wadkovsky, a 6-foot-3 post player, averaged 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Wildcats.

Aided by her play on the interior, Lake Norman captured the Greater Metro Conference regular season and tournament championships. The Wildcats advanced to the 4A West region semifinals before losing to Charlotte Catholic and finishing 24-4.

Their only other losses were 53-50 to three-time defending 4A state champion Chambers, 49-46 in overtime to Watauga and 66-56 to Florida 7A state runner-up Miami.

Wadkovsky was named all-conference and all-county.

Joining Wadkovsky on the women’s West all-star team is Alexander Central’s Julianna Walter, who played her freshman year of basketball at North Iredell. Walter, a 5-foot-4 guard, averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game this past season for Alexander Central.

The East-West basketball games are scheduled for July 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.