ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS: Lake Norman’s Valentine earns top honor

Walker Valentine

Lake Norman’s Walker Valentine is the R&L County Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

 CONTRIBUTED

Lake Norman’s Walker Valentine headlines the 2022 R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team.

Valentine keyed the Wildcats’ run to the Greater Metro Conference championship.

In the postseason, Valentine advanced all the way to the 4A state semifinals in singles competition before falling to East Chapel Hill’s Oliver Narbut 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. Narbut went on to beat Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) in the state championship match.

Valentine was also named the Greater Metro Conference player of the year in boys tennis.

ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS TEAM

Will Cockerham, North Iredell

Bryson Derting, West Iredell

Nikhil Deshpande, Langtree Charter

Anirudh Gajawada, South Iredell

Connor Gay, Lake Norman

Tristan Karmatz, Lake Norman

Ellis Klanbuch, Lake Norman

Tyler Ramanata, Pine Lake Prep

Benjamin Uy, Mooresville

Walker Valentine, Lake Norman

