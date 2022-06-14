ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS: Lake Norman’s Valentine earns top honor

Lake Norman’s Walker Valentine headlines the 2022 R&L All-County Boys Tennis Team.
Valentine keyed the Wildcats’ run to the Greater Metro Conference championship.
In the postseason, Valentine advanced all the way to the 4A state semifinals in singles competition before falling to East Chapel Hill’s Oliver Narbut 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. Narbut went on to beat Pinecrest’s Marshall Landry in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) in the state championship match.
Valentine was also named the Greater Metro Conference player of the year in boys tennis.
ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS TEAM
Will Cockerham, North Iredell
Bryson Derting, West Iredell
Nikhil Deshpande, Langtree Charter
Anirudh Gajawada, South Iredell
Connor Gay, Lake Norman
Tristan Karmatz, Lake Norman
Ellis Klanbuch, Lake Norman
Tyler Ramanata, Pine Lake Prep
Benjamin Uy, Mooresville
Walker Valentine, Lake Norman