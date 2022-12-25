ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Mooresville Blue Devils’ Howell, Nixon top honorees

It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville.
The Blue Devils fielded the best football team in Iredell County this season and, not surprisingly, had the personnel to make that possible. Two of their own headline the 2022 All-County Football selections.
Mooresville running back Jawarn Howell and Blue Devils coach Joe Nixon have been named the R&L County Football Player of the Year and Football Coach of the Year.
In an age of growing emphasis on the aerial attack, Mooresville leaned on its ground game — particularly Howell — to get positive results.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound senior, named Offensive Player of the Year in the Greater Metro Conference, averaged 7.2 yards per carry. He finished the season with 1,811 yards and 22 touchdowns on 250 carries.
“His ability to keep producing game after game,” Nixon said when asked what stood out to him about Howell’s performance. “…To hi m, it was never about him. It was about the team. But he was a great leader for our program.”
In the Greater Metro Conference opener against Cox Mill, a 44-30 Blue Devils victory, Howell amassed 285 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. That was the only conference loss for Cox Mill (9-3 overall), the runner-up to Mooresville.
Howell tallied 218 yards and three touchdowns in the first round of the 4A state playoffs when Mooresville defeated Southwest Guilford.
“He worked really hard in the offseason to get ready,” Nixon said. “The surrounding cast was good. We had good offensive skill players around him that took some of the focus off him. Overall, the offense was complementary to each other.”
Mooresville continued to make progress in Nixon’s third season.
The Blue Devils captured the Greater Metro Conference title, finishing 6-0 in the league thanks, in part, to a 22-20 win over rival Lake Norman in the regular-season finale.
Nixon was named conference coach of the year.
“Awards like that are really program awards and staff awards,” a humbled Nixon said.
The Blue Devils reached the state playoffs and finished 7-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference during Nixon’s second season in the fall of 2021.
This season, Nixon’s team advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs and finished 10-2 overall.
“It was a lot of fun with these guys,” Nixon said.
“I’m really super proud of our players and the work they put in,” he added.
The complete All-County Football list is as follows:
Will Akers, North Iredell
Xzavier Booker, Mooresville
Michael Buck, Lake Norman
Sam Buckner, Statesville
Ethan Calloway, Lake Norman
Jamere Cherry, Mooresville
Liam Courtney, Lake Norman
Bud Dalton, West Iredell
Kemarri Daniels, Statesville
Caleb Donaldson, South Iredell
Keidron Dukes, Statesville
Caleb Edstrom, Mooresville
Michael Eichhorn, South Iredell
Jamari Farmer, Mooresville
CJ Ferguson, West Iredell
JJ Glaspy, West Iredell
AJ Graham, Mooresville
Steven Hamby, Statesville
Jeremiah Heaggans, Statesville
Jawarn Howell, Mooresville
Josiah Hunter, Mooresville
Matthew Hynes, Lake Norman
Jamal Leger, Mooresville
Tanner Lentz, North Iredell
Austin Mozeley, South Iredell
Sam Martin, Lake Norman
Mozes Morris, Lake Norman
Titus Myers, Statesville
Jaylin Neal, South Iredell
Boston Rehrer, Lake Norman
Terrell Simonton, Mooresville
Ian Smith, North Iredell
Steven Smith, Statesville
Kendyn Smith, Mooresville
Sacari Stevenson, South Iredell
Will Vuk, South Iredell
Kelyn Watts, Statesville
Chance Weatherman, North Iredell
Kyjuan Westmoreland, Mooresville
Kavin White, Lake Norman
Jay Wilson, Mooresville
Jacob Wright, Lake Norman