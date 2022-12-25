ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Mooresville Blue Devils’ Howell, Nixon top honorees

It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville.

The Blue Devils fielded the best football team in Iredell County this season and, not surprisingly, had the personnel to make that possible. Two of their own headline the 2022 All-County Football selections.

Mooresville running back Jawarn Howell and Blue Devils coach Joe Nixon have been named the R&L County Football Player of the Year and Football Coach of the Year.

In an age of growing emphasis on the aerial attack, Mooresville leaned on its ground game — particularly Howell — to get positive results.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound senior, named Offensive Player of the Year in the Greater Metro Conference, averaged 7.2 yards per carry. He finished the season with 1,811 yards and 22 touchdowns on 250 carries.

“His ability to keep producing game after game,” Nixon said when asked what stood out to him about Howell’s performance. “…To hi m, it was never about him. It was about the team. But he was a great leader for our program.”

In the Greater Metro Conference opener against Cox Mill, a 44-30 Blue Devils victory, Howell amassed 285 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. That was the only conference loss for Cox Mill (9-3 overall), the runner-up to Mooresville.

Howell tallied 218 yards and three touchdowns in the first round of the 4A state playoffs when Mooresville defeated Southwest Guilford.

“He worked really hard in the offseason to get ready,” Nixon said. “The surrounding cast was good. We had good offensive skill players around him that took some of the focus off him. Overall, the offense was complementary to each other.”

Mooresville continued to make progress in Nixon’s third season.

The Blue Devils captured the Greater Metro Conference title, finishing 6-0 in the league thanks, in part, to a 22-20 win over rival Lake Norman in the regular-season finale.

Nixon was named conference coach of the year.

“Awards like that are really program awards and staff awards,” a humbled Nixon said.

The Blue Devils reached the state playoffs and finished 7-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference during Nixon’s second season in the fall of 2021.

This season, Nixon’s team advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs and finished 10-2 overall.

“It was a lot of fun with these guys,” Nixon said.

“I’m really super proud of our players and the work they put in,” he added.

The complete All-County Football list is as follows:

Will Akers, North Iredell

Xzavier Booker, Mooresville

Michael Buck, Lake Norman

Sam Buckner, Statesville

Ethan Calloway, Lake Norman

Jamere Cherry, Mooresville

Liam Courtney, Lake Norman

Bud Dalton, West Iredell

Kemarri Daniels, Statesville

Caleb Donaldson, South Iredell

Keidron Dukes, Statesville

Caleb Edstrom, Mooresville

Michael Eichhorn, South Iredell

Jamari Farmer, Mooresville

CJ Ferguson, West Iredell

JJ Glaspy, West Iredell

AJ Graham, Mooresville

Steven Hamby, Statesville

Jeremiah Heaggans, Statesville

Jawarn Howell, Mooresville

Josiah Hunter, Mooresville

Matthew Hynes, Lake Norman

Jamal Leger, Mooresville

Tanner Lentz, North Iredell

Austin Mozeley, South Iredell

Sam Martin, Lake Norman

Mozes Morris, Lake Norman

Titus Myers, Statesville

Jaylin Neal, South Iredell

Boston Rehrer, Lake Norman

Terrell Simonton, Mooresville

Ian Smith, North Iredell

Steven Smith, Statesville

Kendyn Smith, Mooresville

Sacari Stevenson, South Iredell

Will Vuk, South Iredell

Kelyn Watts, Statesville

Chance Weatherman, North Iredell

Kyjuan Westmoreland, Mooresville

Kavin White, Lake Norman

Jay Wilson, Mooresville

Jacob Wright, Lake Norman