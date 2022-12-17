ALL-COUNTY GIRLS TENNIS: Valentine takes top honors again

This year’s R&L All-County Girls Tennis Team is led by Lake Norman’s Faith Valentine. The sophomore has been named the county player of the year for the second straight season. Valentine helped lead the Wildcats to the Greater Metro Conference championship and the second round of the 4A dual-team state playoffs. She was also recognized as the conference’s player of the year.

Valentine lost only three singles matches. That included a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 4-10 defeat to Greensboro Page’s Anjali Tatini in the second-round playoff loss to Page. Tatini, a junior, is among the top 25 ranked junior tennis players in North Carolina.

In doubles, Valentine and playing partner Carissa Bauer combined to perform at a high level. They were 13-2.

The duo was 3-1 at the 4A Midwest Regionals. Their only loss: to Tatini and Alexandra Dewey of Page, 6-3, 6-2 in the region championship. That tandem went on to finish as the 4A state runner-up.

Valentine and Bauer advanced to the 4A state tournament at Millbrook Exchange Park but lost in the Round of 16 to a New Hanover pair, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

The R&L All-County Girls Tennis Team is as follows:

Carissa Bauer, Lake Norman

Ryan Benningfield, Lake Norman

Milah Cauble, Lake Norman

Preston Jones, South Iredell

Jackie Madison, North Iredell

Ava Marsh, Lake Norman

Paige Sarver, South Iredell

Leah Sikes, Lake Norman

Sydney Templeton, North Iredell

Faith Valentine, Lake Norman

Elleigh Williams, North Iredell