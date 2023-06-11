Hickory Ridge may have had the best softball team in the Greater Metro Conference this season, but Mooresville boasted the best player. At least that’s what the league’s coaches thought, because Blue Devils senior Brooke Piper was named Player of the Year.

“I am so honored to be named Greater Metro 4 Player of the Year!!” she wrote on Twitter this week. “This wouldn’t be possible without my amazing teammates and coaches! Playing for Mooresville these past 4 years has been incredible. I will be forever grateful for this program and all it has done for me.”

Add another honor for the Queens University signee.

Piper is the R&L County Softball Player of the Year as well.

The senior drove in 21 runs while recording 33 hits as Mooresville placed second in the conference, advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs and finished 21-7. She batted .379.

Piper proved to be about as sure handed as they come in the hot corner.

Mooresville coach Paul Kikta described Piper’s performance fielding and decision making at third base as “unbelievable,” and he meant unbelievably good, not unbelievably bad.

Her hit total included seven doubles, five triples and two home runs.

The second of those homers came March 28 at rival Lake Norman. The Blue Devils trailed 1-0 after three innings and had only one hit. Piper stepped to the plate to lead off the top of the fourth.

“Need a hit here, kid. Need a hit,” Kikta shouted from the third base coach’s box.

Piper responded by blasting a pitch over the fence in left field. The homer sparked the offense and the Blue Devils went on to win 7-4.

Piper also helped Mooresville knock off the top-ranked 4A team in the state, beating Hickory Ridge 4-3 to claim the Greater Metro Conference tournament championship. Hickory Ridge went on to be the 4A state runner-up.

R&L All-County

Softball Team:Carsyn Benfield, South Iredell

Vivian Billiard, Lake Norman

Kaylee Chapman, West Iredell

Maddie Colby, Mooresville

Kyera Combs, Lake Norman

Caroline Constable, South Iredell

Emily Dudley, Mooresville

Kaylee Harris, Lake Norman

Samantha Johnson, West Iredell

Charlee Kelly, Lake Norman

Kynlie Moss, North Iredell

Emily Murphy Mooresville

Dilynn Norris, North Iredell

Brooke Piper, Mooresville

Kendall Robinson, Lake Norman

Campbell Schaen, Mooresville

Andi Stroud, North Iredell

Jaycee Warren, North Iredell

Zoe Watson, Lake Norman

Barrett Williams, North Iredell