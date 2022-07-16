AREA NOTEBOOK: Carson receives high honor

East Carolina’s Kathryn Carson (Lake Norman H.S.) was recently named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year.

In April, she was named to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team. The honor also marked the second for Carson, who earned All-AAC accolades in 2019 after being selected as the league's freshman-of-the-year in 2018.

Carson posted a 74.52 seasonal stroke average in 33 rounds and tallied four Top 10 finishes in 11 overall events during the 2021-22 campaign, her senior season. The Mooresville native also recorded a pair of Top 5 standings with a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic (Sept. 20-21) and second-place tie at the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-29). She was named AAC Golfer-of-the-Week for her play in the latter after carding a season-best four-under 212, which included a 67 on the second day of action - her low-round of the year.

In her last collegiate tournament, Carson led ECU with a three-round total of 224 to share a seventh-place finish at the AAC Championships in Pinehurst on April 17-19.

Henderson takes over as West Iredell head coach

West Iredell High School has promoted assistant baseball coach Caleb Henderson to head baseball coach.

Henderson is a 2016 West Iredell graduate and a former Warriors baseball player. He replaces Wesley Beckham.

Following a great stint as a Warriors player, which included three state playoff appearances (2014-16), Henderson continued his baseball career at Rockingham Community College and Montreat College.

Since finishing his playing career, Henderson has coached or assisted at various levels, including with the Fifteen Sports Bulldogs travel organization and the Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s Statesville Owls.

Henderson returned to the West Iredell dugout last December an assistant coach.

SRPD plans fall softball leagues

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer an adult men’s softball program and an adult co-ed softball program this fall.

An Interest meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd. All team managers or a team representative must attend the interest meeting.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. No teams will be accepted after that time.

The deadline for team rosters and the non-resident fee is 5 p.m. Aug. 19 as well. There is an $11 late fee for players added to rosters after Aug. 19.

The umpire fee is $20 per team, per game.

For more information, and to get a roster, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email Daniel Lewis, Athletic/Aquatic Director at dlewis@statesvillenc.net.