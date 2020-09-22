Big Bass Tour to host Carolina Big Bass fishing tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau is partnering with Big Bass Tour to host the 11th annual Carolina Big Bass Classic fishing tournament on Lake Norman Sept. 25-27.

Founded in 2010, the Big Bass Tour is the nation’s premier big bass tournament series. The Lake Norman event will feature more than $100,000 in prizes and payouts.

“We can’t wait to get to North Carolina for this event,” said Scott Gordon, tournament director. “The early fall fishing on Lake Norman should be outstanding,” he added.

The Big Bass Classic fishing tournament will be held at Queens Landing, 1459 River Hwy., Mooresville. More information and registration can be found online at https://bigbasstour.com/tournaments/2020/lake-norman-north-carolina