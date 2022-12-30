BOYS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman battles East Meck to OT, comes up short

DENVER — Running down the court in the final seconds of overtime, Lake Norman needed a three-pointer to tie. The ball found its way to the Wildcats’ best shooter, Cole Callaway, who quickly loaded up and fired.

However, as it had done for the Wildcats all night long, the three-pointer clanked off the back of the rim and into the arms of an East Mecklenburg defender.

Lake Norman (8-5), despite a furious comeback to force overtime, fell in the second round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam to a hot-shooting East Meck squad, 72-67, on Thursday night.

“I thought we played really well tonight, we just didn’t hit shots,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We played really hard, just couldn’t overcome the slow start we had.”

The shooting issues were prevalent early for the Wildcats, who despite getting numerous open looks from long range and in the paint, weren’t able to connect on many, scoring just six points in the opening quarter. Their slow start combined with a hot one for the Eagles that saw them make four three-pointers in the first quarter, led to a 20-6 deficit heading into the second.

Their struggles from long range persisted much of the game, with their first make from beyond the arc not coming until the 4:19 mark of the fourth quarter, but they were at least able to find some offense in the second quarter.

As would become a theme in the game, the Wildcats continued to chip away at the lead, getting it down to nine, 32-23, by halftime. After East Meck pushed it back out to 15 in the opening seconds of the third with a pair of quick threes, Lake Norman worked it back down to seven, 49-42, to start the fourth.

“Those guys have some fight in them,” Hodges said. “We always play hard, so the comebacks were nice to see.”

The comeback was nearly completed. With just under a minute to play, sophomore Tre McKinnon knocked down a three to give the Wildcats’ their first lead of the game, 62-60. When Lake Norman forced a turnover on the ensuing Eagles’ possession and got a fast break opportunity, they had a chance to put away the game at the foul line but missed three straight attempts.

“There’s a few things we could have done on that play that could have changed things,” Hodges said. “Hindsight is 20/20.”

That Lake Norman was even in position to win late was a testament to its defense throughout the game. East Meck, and in particular Jordan Nevill, orchestrated a constant barrage of three point shots to power the Eagle offense.

In the game, the Eagles connected on 15 three-pointers compared to making just seven shots from inside the arc. Nevill, who entered the game shooting an eye-popping 52% (64-of-124) from three, knocked down seven shots from long range to rack up a game-high 33 points.

“We knew what they were going to try and do, and we played good defense on those guys most of the time,” Hodges said. “Almost all of those threes were contested. Sometimes, there’s not much you can do but tip your hat to them.”

McKinnon, despite being held scoreless in the first half, ended the game with a team-high 15 points. Henderson Williams, whose size frustrated the Eagles down low, finished with 13 points while Callaway added 11 of his own.

The Wildcats end their run in the East Lincoln Winter Jam on Friday afternoon when they take on Lake Norman Charter for third place.