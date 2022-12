KANNAPOLIS—Lake Norman scored 34 points in the second quarter and rolled to an 82-42 win over A.L. Brown in Monday night’s Greater Metro Conference game.

The Wildcats (7-4, 2-0) trailed 15-11 after the first quarter but held the Wonders to four second-quarter points and led 45-19 at halftime.

Tre McKinnon’s 18 points led 11 Lake Norman scorers.

Cole Callaway supplied 15 points for the Wildcats, and Trent Steinhour contributed 13 points.