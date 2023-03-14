Lake Norman defeated St. Anne’s-Benfield School of Charlottesville, Virginia, 10-9 in overtime on Saturday as the Wildcats improved to 4-1. Hayden Chicon scored two goals including the game winner.

Cannon Wigginton, who plays midfield, led the Wildcats with four goals, two assists and nine faceoff wins.

Brandon Deberardinis supplied an additional three goals, and JJ Torpy registered six saves manning the net.

Quin Haines assisted four goals.

Peter Getaffo also scored a goal for Lake Norman.

On Friday, the Wildcats edged Tennessee’s Memphis University High School 9-8 behind two goals apiece from Haines, Getaffo and Wigginton.

Deberardinis contributed one goal and one assist. Mason Sulek and Chicon each added one goal.

Torpy tallied 15 saves.

The Wildcats welcomed Charlotte Catholic on Tuesday. They host RJ Reynolds on Wednesday and Centennial of Georgia on Friday.

Lake Norman opened the season March 3 by beating 2022 South Carolina state champion Lucy Beckham 13-11 at Lenoir-Rhyne. Haines and Deberardinis each supplied three goals and one assist.

The Wildcats’ lone loss, 17-6, came March 4 against state power Cardinal Gibbons.