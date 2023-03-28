MOORESVILLE—Quin Haines scored four goals and Hayden Chicon added three goals and one assist as Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team breezed to a 16-3 victory over Weddington on Saturday.

Peter Geraffo scored two goals and assisted two more for the Wildcats (8-2), who visit Northwest Guilford (5-2) today.

Brady Johnson and Brandon Deberardinis each supplied two goals. With one goal each was Ty Faucher, Ben DeStefon and Boston Reher.

The defense was led by Dylan Murphy, Logan Wyatt, Teagun Schenck, J Law, Kyle Mosley and Kier McNight. JJ Torpy finished with seven saves in goal for Lake Norman. Shaun Wilson made one save.