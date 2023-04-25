WAXHAW—Lake Norman won its 12th straight game Monday, beating Cuthbertson 13-5.

Quinn Haines and Pete Geraffo led the way with three goals apiece.

Ty Faucher added two goals to go with his two assists, and Jack Ryan assisted three goals.

With one goal each was Zach Bishop, Wyatt Miller, Brady Johnson, Boston Rehrer and Brandon DeBerardinis.

Shaun Wilson and JJ Torpy shared time in goal for Lake Norman, finishing with six and two saves, respectively.

The Wildcats (18-2) are scheduled to close the regular season Thursday at home against Cannon School.