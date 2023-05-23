EnergyUnited has selected two winners to receive all-expenses-paid scholarships from the cooperative to attend summer basketball camps at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State University this June through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program.

Mary Bill, a rising seventh grader at The Brawley School IB, will receive a scholarship from EnergyUnited to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at NC State University. Bill, who is the daughter of Xiaoqing Xie and Jon Bill, Jr., is a percussionist in her school band and was previously elected as Student Council Vice President (fifth grade). She is an AIG student and ‘A’ Honor Roll student.

Harris Patterson, a rising seventh grader at Oak Grove Middle School, will attend the Carolina Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Harris, who is the son of Jonathan and Sheena Patterson, is an ‘A’ Honor Roll and AIG student who has a thirst for learning both on and off the court. He enjoys reading and has been on Battle of the Books teams in his school career all the while continuing to foster his love for sports by playing travel basketball and travel soccer.

“As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, EnergyUnited is committed to serving communities across the cooperative’s 19-county service area,” said Maureen Moore, corporate communications manager for EnergyUnited. “By providing access to these sports camps to two incredible students, we hope to inspire and support young athletes as they pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential both on and off the court.”

During the overnight camps, students will stay on campus and receive tips from some of the greatest college coaches and players in the nation. Coaches at both overnight camps will work closely with each camper to develop fundamental basketball skills while also teaching important lessons on leadership and being a good team player. The all-expense paid scholarships, sponsored by North Carolina’s 26 Touchstone Energy cooperatives, provide funding for more than 40 students from across North Carolina to attend basketball camp.