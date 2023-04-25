A new youth soccer academy has come to southern Iredell County.

The Fox Soccer Academy (FSA) is an international academy, with locations in New York, London, Manchester, Leicester, Vienna and now Mooresville with Fox Soccer Academy Carolinas.

The venture is spearheaded by Charlotte FC assistant coach Christian Fuchs, who played last year for Charlotte and won a Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016 as the team’s starting left back.

“We put this together fairly quickly,” said FSA Executive Director and co-founder, Chad Metzler. “With (Fuchs’) background and interest in the area, we felt it had a good chance to be successful.”

FSA offers soccer players the opportunity to develop their game year-round with UEFA/USSF licensed coaches.

The program is for boys and girls, ages 3 to 19. It is intended solely for competitive and elite travel level soccer players. The Premier League Curriculum is specifically designed to teach players the European method.

“Player development is at the forefront,” Metzler said.

Tryouts have begun.

“We should have kids on the field in the fall,” Metzler said. “Aug. 1 we’ll start training.”

Prior to that, Fox Soccer Academy will hold the Fox Soccer Showcase July 12-13 at Catawba College.

The Fox Soccer Showcase is an event with pro team scouts from England, Europe, and the USA, as well as prestigious NCAA programs. By attending the Fox Soccer Showcase event players will be guaranteed interactive exposure to top scouts and coaches on and off the field.

For more information on Fox Soccer Academy, visit their website at foxsoccer.academy.