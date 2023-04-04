BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 18, Northern Guilford 7

MOORESVILLE — Led by Hayden Chicon’s five goals and two assists, Lake Norman breezed to an 18-7 win over Northern Guilford on Monday.

It was the fifth straight win for the Wildcats (11-2).

Peter Geraffo tallied three goals and one assist, and Quinn Haines contributed two goals and three assists.

Brandon Deberardinis and Boston Reher added two goals apiece for the Wildcats. Reher also assisted two goals.

JJ Torpey made six saves in goal for Lake Norman, which visits Hough on Thursday.

On Friday, Lake Norman defeated Holly Springs 8-7 in the Heroes Bowl at Charlotte’s Memorial Stadium.

Deberardinis, Haines and Chicon each scored two goals. Ty Faucher assisted a pair of goals. Cannon Wigginton scored a goal and won 7 of 14 faceoffs, and Torpey finished with nine saves.

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 5, Mooresville 1

TAYLORSVILLE — Lainey Russell doubled and drove in two runs as Alexander Central picked up a 5-1 win Monday over Mooresville.

Both teams finished with seven hits. The Cougars scored four unearned runs.

Cadence Lane finished 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Emily Dudley also had two hits for Mooresville.