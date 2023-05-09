Sophomore Emma Chopko (Mooresville H.S.) went 3-of-4 with a home run and a double, helping the top-seeded Pfeiffer University softball team secure a 7-1 victory over William Peace University on Saturday to win bracket one of the USA South Softball Tournament and advance to host the USA South Championship Series.

Chopko got things going for the Falcons (30-11) in the first inning. She laced an RBI double to stake an early 1-0 lead. In the third inning, she sent a towering drive down the left-field line that hit the foul pole for her sixth home run of the season. That put the Falcons ahead 3-0.

Pfeiffer pitcher Kali Morton (Mooresville H.S.) was dominant once again in earning her 18th win of the season. She scattered five hits and allowed just one run while striking out seven.

By virtue of the win, the Falcons will host the USA South Championship Series, taking on No. 2 Greensboro with a doubleheader on Friday. Game times are to-be-determined. A third and deciding game will be played, if necessary, on Saturday.

Morton receives conference honor

Morton was recently named the USA South Softball Pitcher of the Year.

The junior is the first Pfeiffer hurler to earn the award.

Morton is 18-3 with 148 strikeouts and only 18 walks. Her earned-run average stands at 1.08 in 117 innings pitched. Opponents are batting only .183 against her.