Countywide FCA event planned at WIHS

  • 0
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) logo

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a countywide youth event dubbed “Fields of Faith” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the West Iredell High School football stadium.

Davin King, who quarterbacked South Iredell’s 2AA state championship-winning football team in 2012, will be the guest speaker.

Music will be performed by Andy Cherry, an American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter.

There will be testimonies from students and coaches.

There will also be free snacks and T-shirts for the first 300 students.

