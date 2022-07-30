Da Future Showcase presented by Carolina Girls Hoops

Visit Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to partner with Carolina Girls Hoops to host Da Future Showcase on August 6 and 7 at Talbert Recreation Center.

“The goal of the showcase is to provide exposure for athletes to college coaches at every level,” said Peter London of Carolina Girls Hoops.

Prospects compete with and against some of the nation’s top rising prospects. The event will not disappoint with prospects participating from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

SRPD to hold an interest meeting for fall softball

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer an adult men’s softball program and an adult co-ed softball program this fall.

An interest meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd. All team managers or a team representative must attend the interest meeting.

The league entry fee is $100 per team. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. No teams will be accepted after that time.

The deadline for team rosters and the non-resident fee is 5 p.m. Aug. 19 as well. There is an $11 late fee for players added to rosters after Aug. 19.

The umpire fee is $20 per team, per game.

For more information, and to get a roster, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email Daniel Lewis, Athletic/Aquatic Director at dlewis@statesvillenc.net.