Dinner, clinic to raise money for coach’s family

A fundraiser dinner and football clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hickory, with all proceeds going to the family of Chris Deal, a Statesville High School and Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus who is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

A high school football coach from 1995-2019, Deal’s coaching stops included a stint at Alexander Central (2001-07).

There is no set cost for the fundraiser events, with money to be received by donations only. The weekend begins with a dinner for friends, family and former players of Deal on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Crowne Plaza Hickory Ballroom, with Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

A free coaches and sponsors social is also slated for Friday beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hampton Inn Hickory Conference Room, while a football clinic will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory High School. Co-clinic directors include Hickory High head coach Joe Glass, Lincoln County (Georgia) High offensive coordinator Sonny Spurlock and St. Andrews University defensive coordinator A.J. Hopke.

Other coaches scheduled to attend the clinic include Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Mike Jacobs and defensive backs coach Aaron Foster, East Surry High head coach Trent Lowman and several other high school and college coaches. Auburn, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Elon, Mercer, East Tennessee State, Johnson C. Smith, Mississippi Valley State and Georgetown College are among the universities that will be represented.

There is a 200-person limit for the fundraiser dinner on Friday. The title sponsor for the weekend is 725 Sports, which is headquartered in Laurinburg.

For more information about the fundraiser dinner and football clinic, visit sites.google.com/view/725sports-coaches-clinic-deal.