top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman claims tournament title

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Norman girls basketball

Members of Lake Norman's girls basketball team pose with the championship trophy after winning the Cherokee Invitational title Thursday.

 LNHS

CHEROKEE — Lake Norman’s girls basketball team captured the Cherokee Invitational championship on Thursday and exacted a bit of revenge in the process.

The Wildcats (14-0) downed Charlotte Catholic (7-3) 62-40. It was Catholic that eliminated Lake Norman in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs last year, 48-41.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. Samantha Shehan led them in scoring with 23 points.

Kelsey Rhyne contributed a double-double, tallying 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Lake Norman also beat Guntersville (Ala.) 60-47 and Westminster (Ga.) 60-45 in the tournament.

0 Comments

