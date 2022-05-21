GIRLS SOCCER: Myers Park eliminates Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE—The seniors of the Lake Norman girls soccer team stayed behind after the team broke its postgame huddle, not wanting to leave the field. Instead, they spent a few extra minutes together talking, laughing, crying, and hugging, all unable to believe that their season ended so suddenly.

The Wildcats (20-4), who entered into their second round playoff matchup with Myers Park as the 4-seed in the 4A West bracket, never found their footing offensively, failing to muster much of an attack after the 20th minute.

Ultimately, the ‘Cats fell to the 13-seeded Mustangs 2-0 at Mooresville High School on Thursday night.

“We didn’t keep our composure tonight,” Lake Norman head coach Matthew Bice said. “We certainly could have been up by a goal or two at halftime and it seemed like we started feeling sorry for ourselves a bit. After that, we just started playing kick ball and stopped playing soccer.”

In the first 20 minutes of the game, the Wildcats generated numerous scoring opportunities, mostly due to the speed and control of midfielder Jacey Rase. On multiple occasions in the first half, the junior was able to gain control of the ball near midfield and generate a shot for herself or her teammates, but none found the back of the net.

Lake Norman fired five shots at Myers Park goalie Sarah Grace Simas in the first 20 minutes of play, but only managed a couple more scoring opportunities over the final 60.

“We just stopped connecting on passes for some reason,” Bice said. “It was more a case of our offense going south than anything.”

In the 39th minute, the Wildcats were given a golden opportunity to take a lead just before the half when the Mustangs were whistled for a hand ball in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Lake Norman. Rase took the penalty but sent the ball a touch too wide and off the right post.

Five minutes into the second half, Myers Park didn’t waste their opportunity to take a lead when forward Charlotte Simas fired a shot just out of the reach of Lake Norman goalie Sarah Ardus from 20 yards out to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Ardus, despite letting in that goal, did more than enough to keep her team alive for a majority of the game. The senior made 14 saves in the game, many of them showing off her athletic ability, diving and punching away shot attempts to keep the deficit to just one goal for nearly 30 minutes.

“Sarah is unbelievable. She’s the reason that we were so good this year,” Bice said. “She’s been the backbone of our defense and is the best keeper we’ve had in my eight years at Lake Norman.”

The Mustangs’ game-sealing goal came in the 71st minute off of a free kick that was awarded by a foul call that the Lake Norman sideline disagreed with. Following the goal, Bice argued the call further with the referee who quickly issued the coach a red card.

In the entire second half, the Wildcats generated just one shot on goal, coming in the 60th minute on a breakout attempt by Sophia Balliet. Her shot from 15 yards out sailed over the crossbar.

Despite the loss, and the Wildcats set to lose 10 players from the Greater Metro Conference championship team, Bice believes the team is still in good hands.

“They set the bar so high,” Bice said. “But they also showed th younger kids what’s expected. It’s never easy to go out like this, but they’ll bounce back.”