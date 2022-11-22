Greater Metro 4A reveals all-conference honorees

The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County garnered some of the top honors.

GMC champion Mooresville was a big winner in football. Jawarn Howell was named Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Caleb Edstrom was named Defensive Player of the Year. Their leader, Joe Nixon, was named Coach of the Year.

Lake Norman headlined the conference’s cross country honors. Triston Rabon was named Male Runner of the Year. The Wildcats’ Kasey Dingman was named the Female Runner of the Year. Lake Norman’s Mike Reitmeyer was recognized as the Coach of the Year for girls cross country.

In boys soccer, Lake Norman’s Aydan Scharf and Matt Bice were named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

In girls tennis, Lake Norman’s Faith Valentine and Kat Valentine were recognized as the conference’s Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford was named the conference’s Player of the Year in girls golf.

South Iredell’s Lisa Landis was named the league’s Coach of the Year in volleyball.

The following are Iredell County athletes who made all-conference in the Greater Metro 4A:

Cross country: (boys) Lake Norman—Triston Rabon, Logan Dingman, Mason Noble; Mooresville—Clark Kremar, Michael Martinez. (girls) Lake Norman—Kasey Dingman, Ashley Walters, Isabel Gamble, Eisabella Panichella, Lynn Masucci; Mooresville—Ella Moore, Mariah Knight, Lauren Vanderpool; South Iredell—Dakota Whitener, Keirieconna Wilson.

Football: Mooresville—Jawarn Howell, Caleb Edstrom, Jamere Cherry, Kyjuan Westmoreland, Jamal Leger, Kendyn Smith, Terrell Simonton, Xzavier Booker, Jamari Farmer, AJ Graham, Jay Wilson, Josiah Hunter; Lake Norman—Sam Martin, Kavin White, Jacob Wright, Mozes Morris, Matthew Hynes; South Iredell—Jaylin Neal, Austin Mozeley, Sacari Stevenson.

Girls golf: South Iredell—Adamma Anukwuem, Olivia Brown; Lake Norman—Megan Christensen, Faith Yeley; Mooresville—Cailynn Winford.

Boys soccer: Lake Norman—Jacob Rase, Jacob Whittington, Jake Glenn, Gabe Faria, Pate Robillard, Aydan Scharf; Mooresville—Cody Sherman, Tanner Small; South Iredell— Landon Jimenez.

Girls tennis: Lake Norman—Faith Valentine, Carissa Bauer, Ryan Benningfield, Milah Cauble, Ava Marsh, Leah Sikes; South Iredell— Preston Jones, Paige Sarver.

Volleyball: South Iredell—Brooke Aeschliman, Nicole Osborne, Kaitlyn Landis; Lake Norman—Madison Fox, Sarah Frager, Izzy Sandoval; Mooresville—Bailey McIntyre, Cindy Peterson.