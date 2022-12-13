 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Callaway, Shehan lead Lake Norman teams to easy wins

LNHS new logo button

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 86, Bessemer City 74

BESSEMER CITY—Cole Callaway erupted for a game-high 29 points Friday night as Lake Norman downed Bessemer City 86-74.

The Wildcats (4-4) led 24-14 after the first quarter and 42-26 at halftime. It was a 25-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Nick Arnold scored 11 points and dished out nine assists for Lake Norman.

Tre McKinnon and Josh Yates rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Wildcats with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 83, Bessemer City 52

BESSEMER CITY—Samantha Shehan buried five 3-pointers and scored 29 points Friday night as Lake Norman romped past Bessemer City 83-52.

Kelsey Rhyne made another six 3-pointers and added 22 points for the Wildcats (8-0).

Lake Norman raced to a 21-8 lead in the first quarter and led 49-22 at halftime.

Alexis Shehan supplied another 11 points.

It was the first loss for Bessemer City (5-1).

0 Comments

Tags

