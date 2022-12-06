 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman wins showdown vs North Meck

CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman girls basketball team maintained its unbeaten status on Saturday thanks to a 67-66 victory over previously-undefeated North Mecklenburg.

Leading the way for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0, was Kirsten Lewis-Williams, the reigning R&L county player of the year. She poured in 28 points. She also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

Lewis-Williams hit the game-winning shot on a spinning layup after an out-of-bounds play with 6.4 seconds left.

Lake Norman led 33-25 at halftime and 47-39 after the third quarter.

North Meck (5-1) tried to rally in the fourth quarter behind Naveah Farmer, who finished with a game-high 36 points.

Samantha Shehan supplied 12 points for the Wildcats. Her sister, Alexis, added 11.

Lake Norman is back at home Thursday, hosting Statesville in another nonconference matchup.

