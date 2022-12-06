HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman wins showdown vs North Meck

CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman girls basketball team maintained its unbeaten status on Saturday thanks to a 67-66 victory over previously-undefeated North Mecklenburg.
Leading the way for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0, was Kirsten Lewis-Williams, the reigning R&L county player of the year. She poured in 28 points. She also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.
Lewis-Williams hit the game-winning shot on a spinning layup after an out-of-bounds play with 6.4 seconds left.
Lake Norman led 33-25 at halftime and 47-39 after the third quarter.
North Meck (5-1) tried to rally in the fourth quarter behind Naveah Farmer, who finished with a game-high 36 points.
Samantha Shehan supplied 12 points for the Wildcats. Her sister, Alexis, added 11.
People are also reading…
Lake Norman is back at home Thursday, hosting Statesville in another nonconference matchup.